Officials stunned to learn turtle tried to lay eggs on beach south of Phuket

PHUKET: Officials from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) have been stunned to learn of the possibilty that a large green turtle attempted to lay its eggs on Koh Rach Yai, 12 kilometres south of Phuket.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 14 July 2017, 05:46PM

However, it has been confirmed that turtle did not lay the eggs on the beach but made its way back to the sea.

Officers from the PMBC were called to check Batok Bay at Koh Racha Yai today (July 14) after Faceook user Khanchit Klingklip posted photos and a video clip on the “Healthy Reef” Facebook page of flipper marks left by a sea turtle leading from the top of the beach back to the sea.

Together with the photos and video was the message “These tracks might be from a turtle that came up on the beach to lay eggs. A rope has been used to prevent people accessing the area.”

Upon investigating, PMBC officials found that the track marks measured 26 metres in length (from the top of the beach to the sea).

Mr Khanchit said, “This is good news for Racha Island if a turtle came up on the beach to lay eggs. After 10 years of working here I never found any of turtle laying eggs on the beach.”

Dr Kongkiat Kittiwattanawong director of the PMBC said, “I have already been informed about this. From the photos it is believed that the marks come from a green turtle. We assume it came up from the sea to lay eggs, but it did not. Then it returned to the sea.”

 

 
