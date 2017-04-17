Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Governor joins Phuket Bike Week helmet giveaway awareness campaign

PHUKET: More than 500 helmets were given away on Bangla Rd on Saturday evening (April 15) as part of Phuket Bike Week with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and leading police officers on the island joined the campaign to save lives.

tourism, transport, accidents, death, police, patong,

The Phuket News

Monday 17 April 2017, 11:18AM

Joining Gov Norraphat at the event, which got underway at 6pm, were Phuket Region 8 Police Chief Lt Gen Tesa Siriwato, Patong Police Chief Col Chaiwat Uikam, officers from the Royal Thai Naval Third Area and Kathu District Chief Sayan Chanachaiwong.

“The Seven Days of Danger records show that most people fined during the campaign are fined for not wearing helmets. Motorbike users must be aware of wearing helmets for safety. This not just to avoid being caught by the police, but for lives and their families.” Governor Norraphat said.

“For Region 8: ‘Every day, Every age – Safety 100% helmet’,” added Gen Tesa.

Patong Police Chief Col Chaiwat said, “This activity is to encourage both motorbike drivers and motorbike passengers in Patong to be aware of the how important it is to wear a helmet.

“It can prevent the loss of life and property. Also the campaign aims to make motorists in Patong more concerned about the law and the be aware of the ‘100% wearing helmet’ campaign,” he added.

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

Phuket’s first and so far only fatality in this year’s Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign was Bussaba Phanwiset, 37, who suffered head injuries in a fall from a samlor (motorcycle fitted with a tray sidecar) near Wat Thepwanaram in Baan Manik, Cherng Talay, at about 3:40pm on Saturday (April 15).

Ms Bussaba was pronounced dead from acute subdural hematoma at 7:30am.

She was not wearing a helmet when she fell from the motorbike and hit her head on the road. (See story here.)

 

The Phuket News and Class Act Media is - and has been for years - a proud sponsor of Phuket Bike Week.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

bjroen1234 | 17 April 2017 - 17:52:27

Helmet to eat Green Curry suppe from. Shame you  Gov Norraphat.

The Phuket News

Foot | 17 April 2017 - 14:45:07

As a retired motorcycle dealer, I think giving away helmets to raise helmet safety awareness is a good idea.  Unfortunately, the helmets they give are probably the β500 type.  
While they protect from cuts and scratches, they do little to prevent any real head trauma.  We called these "brain buckets."

The Phuket News

Kurt | 17 April 2017 - 12:43:50

Real helmets, or these cosmetic non protective ones?

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Protests threatened over 99-year leases for foreign investors

Howe mant Thai have land in Europe in this name ? Come and bay land it`s free if you have money, Not like Thailand and Nord Korea,...(Read More)

Governor joins Phuket Bike Week helmet giveaway awareness campaign

Helmet to eat Green Curry suppe from. Shame you Gov Norraphat....(Read More)

Phuket’s Nai Harn bridge rebuilt, soon to re-open

1,3 Million Baht for 2 bridges ? Not bad. Bat what it`s bad how many Gesthouse or Motell Mr Mayor Aroon rent out in Rawai ? And where he get this lan...(Read More)

Phuket’s Nai Harn bridge rebuilt, soon to re-open

What no HUMP oh well one less hump in Phuket should not be a issue! :-) Yes to a load limit....(Read More)

Phuket’s Nai Harn bridge rebuilt, soon to re-open

Kurt,why do you have so many times to writing hahaha at the end of a sentence?Is this a sign for us that you made a joke and we have to laugh now?Remi...(Read More)

All vans to be replaced by microbuses by 2022

Rorii,you start getting paranoid with the non posting of your comments and the allegedly protection of Jor12.And accusing the PN of having a structure...(Read More)

Governor joins Phuket Bike Week helmet giveaway awareness campaign

As a retired motorcycle dealer, I think giving away helmets to raise helmet safety awareness is a good idea. Unfortunately, the helmets they give are...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality

Foot - Rhetorical question there "a good one for a reasonable price" You get what you pay for i paid around 18,000b for mine in the UK, my m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality

It's well known the police extort money out of Thai's and foreigners and not all of it is official fines. The police service is not a service ...(Read More)

Protests threatened over 99-year leases for foreign investors

Many including Somnuck Jongmeewasin cannot see the wood for the trees. They all need a lesson in basic economics....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.