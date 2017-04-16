Bussaba Phanwiset, 37, suffered head injuries in a fall from a samlor (motorcycle fitted with a tray sidecar) near Wat Thepwanaram in Baan Manik, Cherng Talay, at about 3:40pm yesterday, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket Chief Chaithawatch Siwabawon reported at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall at 9:30am this morning (April 16).
“She died from acute subdural hematoma at Thalang Hospital at 7:30am today,” he said.
Ms Bussaba was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, Mr Chaithawatch pointed out.
Ms Bussaba’s death brought the death and injury toll in Phuket for Day 5 of the campaign (midnight to midnight, April 15) to one dead and 15 injured (8 males and 7 females), according to DDPM statistics presented at the meeting.
There were 14 accidents in Phuket during the 24-hour period: Four in Muang District (covering Phuket Town, Kata-Karon, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai and Nai Harn); four in Kathu District (including Patong and Kamala); and six in Thalang District (covering the northern half of the island).
The Day 5 report brings the island’s total for the seven-day campaign, which began on April 11, to one dead and 52 injured in 49 accidents.
Most accidents were caused by risky driving and involved drunkenness, Mr Chaithawatch reported.
Police across Phuket reported issuing 1,795 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:
- 948 fined for not wearing helmets
- 485 fined for driving without a licence
- 108 fined for not wearing seatbelts
- 54 fined for using mobile phones while driving
- 49 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
- 36 fined for ignoring traffic signals
- 32 fined speeding
- 30 fined for riding unsafe motorcycles
- 20 fined for dangerous overtaking
Of note, 33 people were arrested for drunk driving.
Officials at checkpoints inspected 5,717 vehicles throughout the 24-hour period, with 33 vehicles seized.
