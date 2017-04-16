PHUKET: The island has suffered its first fatality for the Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign with the death of a Thai woman who sustained fatal head injuries in a fall from a motorcycle. She was not wearing a helmet.

Sunday 16 April 2017, 06:22PM

Police inspect a car after a motorbike hit it from behind in Srisoonthorn, Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Bussaba Phanwiset, 37, suffered head injuries in a fall from a samlor (motorcycle fitted with a tray sidecar) near Wat Thepwanaram in Baan Manik, Cherng Talay, at about 3:40pm yesterday, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket Chief Chaithawatch Siwabawon reported at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall at 9:30am this morning (April 16).

“She died from acute subdural hematoma at Thalang Hospital at 7:30am today,” he said.

Ms Bussaba was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, Mr Chaithawatch pointed out.

Ms Bussaba’s death brought the death and injury toll in Phuket for Day 5 of the campaign (midnight to midnight, April 15) to one dead and 15 injured (8 males and 7 females), according to DDPM statistics presented at the meeting.

There were 14 accidents in Phuket during the 24-hour period: Four in Muang District (covering Phuket Town, Kata-Karon, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai and Nai Harn); four in Kathu District (including Patong and Kamala); and six in Thalang District (covering the northern half of the island).

The Day 5 report brings the island’s total for the seven-day campaign, which began on April 11, to one dead and 52 injured in 49 accidents.

Most accidents were caused by risky driving and involved drunkenness, Mr Chaithawatch reported.

Police across Phuket reported issuing 1,795 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:

948 fined for not wearing helmets

485 fined for driving without a licence

108 fined for not wearing seatbelts

54 fined for using mobile phones while driving

49 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

36 fined for ignoring traffic signals

32 fined speeding

30 fined for riding unsafe motorcycles

20 fined for dangerous overtaking

Of note, 33 people were arrested for drunk driving.

Officials at checkpoints inspected 5,717 vehicles throughout the 24-hour period, with 33 vehicles seized.