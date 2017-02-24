Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
French tourist in ICU in Bangkok following deadly Krabi crash

PHUKET: An 18-year-old French tourist injured in an accident in Krabi last Wednesday (Feb 15) which left a mother, daughter and taxi driver dead has been transferred to a hospital in Bangkok where he is being treated for a brain haemorrhage.

Yutthawat Lekmak

Friday 24 February 2017, 10:23AM

French tourist 18-year-old Julien Remy Viallet has been transferred to Samitivej Hospital in Bangkok where he is receiving treatment for a brain haemorrhage sustained in the deadly crash. Photo: Krabi Pitak Pracha Rescue Foundation
French tourist 18-year-old Julien Remy Viallet has been transferred to Samitivej Hospital in Bangkok where he is receiving treatment for a brain haemorrhage sustained in the deadly crash. Photo: Krabi Pitak Pracha Rescue Foundation

Betrice Brigitte Bureau, 55, and her daughter Victoria, 18, were pronounced dead at the scene after the SUV they were travelling in was slammed head-on by an out-of-control 10-wheeled truck south of Krabi Town last Wednesday.

The 18-year-old and Alain Nicoles Bureau, 52, – Mrs Bureau’s husband and Victoria’s father – were in critical condition following the accident. (See story here.)

I can confirm that 18-year-old Julien Remy Viallet, who suffered serious injuries in the crash, was transferred to Samitivej Hospital in Bangkok on Sunday (Feb 19),” Lt Col Piroat Chanachai of the Nuea Khlong Police told The Phuket News.

He is being treated in the the hospital’s ICU for a brain haemorrhage,” he said.

However, I can also confirm that Mr Bureau, who was not as seriously injured as first believed, has been released from hospital and returned to France on Monday (Feb 20).

The bodies of Mrs Bureau and her daughter have also been returned to France,” he added.

Meanwhile, the driver of the 10-wheel truck, Boonlit Sangsaen, has also now been released from the hospital following the accident.

Mr Boonlit was released from Krabi Hospital on Sunday and came to Nuea Khlong Police Station on Monday to speak about the case,” Col Piroat said.

He was told that he is charged with reckless driving causing death and injury.

“However, he will not go to court until all the documents from Nuea Khlong Police Station have been sent to the Public Prosecutor, who will draft an indictment to the court and then the court will call Mr Boonlit to attend trial.

“But that will take at least one week to two weeks,” Col Piroat added.

 

 
