PHUKET: At least one French tourist has died and two other French nationals are critical condition in hospital after the SUV they were travelling in was slammed head-on by an out-of-control 10-wheeled truck south of Krabi Town today (Feb 15).

Wednesday 15 February 2017, 05:36PM

Lt Col Piroat Chanachai of the Nuea Khlong Police confirmed to The Phuket News that the accident happened at about 12:45pm.

“There were four passengers inside the car. The passengers, all French tourists, were travelling from Koh Lanta island to Krabi International Airport,” he explained.

The 10-wheeled truck slammed into the Fortuner, registered as a “green plate” commercial passenger vehicle, on Phetkasem Rd in Nuea Khlong District, south of Krabi Town.

“The driver, a Thai man, died at the scene. Three foreigners, all French, have been rushed to Krabi Hospital,” Col Piroat said.

“I can’t give any other details about them for now,” he added.

The accident left two of the French tourists, a man and a woman, in the middle of the road, knocked clear out of the SUV by the force of the impact.

It is not clear what injuries the tourists sustained, but The Phuket News has been told they are in critical condition.

Pornthep Bunsong, a volunteer of the Miracle of Life rescue team in Krabi, told The Phuket News that he was riding his motorbike northbound along Phetkesem Rd when the Fortuner drove past him.

“One second later, a 10-wheeled truck heading south on the other side of the road lost control. The truck tipped onto its side then came across traffic island and hit the car,” he explained.

“I saw three passengers get out of the car, and the driver of the truck got out too. That was not far from where I had stopped,” he said.

“I called the rescue team to help, but before they arrived but I could not get the driver and the passenger in the front out. The driver looked as if he were dead already, but the passenger was still conscious, but I couldn’t get him out because of the damage to the car.

“The rescue team arrived, and I helped them to get him out of there, then everyone was taken to the hospital,” he said.