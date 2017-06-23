Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Fire at Phuket house causes B100k damage

PHUKET: Fire investigators have yet to rule out arson at a worker’s shack in central Phuket last night (June 22). There were no injures reported as a result of the fire.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 23 June 2017, 10:56AM

The fire broke out at the tin-clad Manik Watsaduphan Construction company worker’s accommodation unit of Watcharaphong Fak-udom, 31, located opposite Wat Thepwanaram in Baan Manik, Srisoonthorn, in Thalang District.

“Mr Watcharaphong told us that while he was sleeping with his wife when he was woken by the sound of an explosion,” said Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police, who arrived at the scene with firefighters soon after at 10:30pm.

“He ran out from the bedroom and found that the fire started in the kitchen. He shouted out for help, but the fire was very strong. so he called firefighters,” Capt Kraisorn added.

When the firefighters arrived at the burning house, they found local residents were helping to fight the flames.

The fire teams brought the fire under control in 20 minutes, but before the flames had consumed a Honda CBR 150cc, a Hitachi washing machine, a Mitsubishi refrigerator and other kitchen items.
The damage was estimated at about B100,000.

“We are still investigating the cause of fire, and we will check CCTV in the area nearby in case that turns up any information that might help with our investigation,” Capt Kraisorn said.

The fire at the worker's unit last night follows another at the Khao Gang Pa Noi Restaurant, located about 500 metres from the temple in Baan Manik, on Wednesday morning.

That fire was blamed on an electrical short circuit. (See story here.)

 

 
Recent Comments

Recent Comments

‘I was framed,’ school chief swears

Jor12,clearly a case of not reading/understanding an article well.And because of that rumors/lies get spread....(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

Jor12, perhaps it is the parents you need to employ, they are the ones who know how to exploit children. It's not the kids who are "enterpris...(Read More)

‘I was framed,’ school chief swears

Kurt...where in the article is it stated - as you allege, "The school director said it clearly: His deputy accepted ( was ordered?) the 400,000 o...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

I like the comment made by"concerned"A few words only but it says it all,contrary to someone who makes a doctoral-thesis out of it again....(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Jor12, the probe is into the accusation of taking tea money. The article is very clear, in black and white, but hey, you can have the last say, I can&...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

What great enterprising kids! Excellent. Shows great initiative. They know where the money is and actively go out and get it. In 10 years time I'd...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Kurt, I quote the piece for your edification..."Near my property there are 2 very large signs in Thai." If the signs are in Thai, the logica...(Read More)

School director accused in ‘tea money’ scandal

Rorii the article is about not taking bribes. There is a probe to investigate that, in which case there can be no legal loop hole as you wrongly sugge...(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up

Pauly44: That Jor12 is just challenging you to react on his illogical reaction. That is his trick. Write something what has actually nothing to do...(Read More)

Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids

Simon01: To be honest I never been approached by beggers in the streets of Patong. In Patong I only have been approached by doormen of sex clubs, rem...(Read More)
