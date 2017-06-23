PHUKET: Fire investigators have yet to rule out arson at a worker’s shack in central Phuket last night (June 22). There were no injures reported as a result of the fire.

The fire broke out at the tin-clad Manik Watsaduphan Construction company worker’s accommodation unit of Watcharaphong Fak-udom, 31, located opposite Wat Thepwanaram in Baan Manik, Srisoonthorn, in Thalang District.

“Mr Watcharaphong told us that while he was sleeping with his wife when he was woken by the sound of an explosion,” said Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police, who arrived at the scene with firefighters soon after at 10:30pm.

“He ran out from the bedroom and found that the fire started in the kitchen. He shouted out for help, but the fire was very strong. so he called firefighters,” Capt Kraisorn added.

When the firefighters arrived at the burning house, they found local residents were helping to fight the flames.

The fire teams brought the fire under control in 20 minutes, but before the flames had consumed a Honda CBR 150cc, a Hitachi washing machine, a Mitsubishi refrigerator and other kitchen items.

The damage was estimated at about B100,000.

“We are still investigating the cause of fire, and we will check CCTV in the area nearby in case that turns up any information that might help with our investigation,” Capt Kraisorn said.

The fire at the worker's unit last night follows another at the Khao Gang Pa Noi Restaurant, located about 500 metres from the temple in Baan Manik, on Wednesday morning.

That fire was blamed on an electrical short circuit. (See story here.)