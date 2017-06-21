PHUKET: A fire broke out at a restaurant in Srisoonthorn today morning causing about B30,000 worth of damage. There were no injures reported as a result of the fire.

Wednesday 21 June 2017, 05:48PM

At 9:30am today (June 21), Capt Krisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police received a report of a fire at the Khao Gang Pa Noi Restaurant located about 500 metres from Manik temple in Baan Manik.

Patrol police arrived at the scene together with firefighters from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Srisoonthorn and Cherng Talay offices to find a one level house ablaze.

It was reported that the fire started in a Buddhist prayer room located next to the kitchen at the rear of the property.

The fire, which was brought under control in 20 minutes, caused damage to a document storage cabinet, Buddha images and the ceiling.

One firefighter who attended the scene said, “The owner of the restaurant (Pa Noi) told us that she opened the restaurant as usual. However, as some customers were buying food one called out that smoke was coming from the building so firefighters were called.”

Capt Kraisorn investigated the scene this afternoon and met with the owner of the house, Mr Chaiyot Sitprasertnunt.

Capt Kraisorn said, “The fire started when rain leaked through the roof and down on to an old plug in the prayer room which caused a short circuit.”