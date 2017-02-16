PHUKET: The 26-year-old driver of the truck that wiped out a Toyota Fortuner south of Krabi International Airport yesterday (Feb 15), killing mother and daughter French tourists, will face charges of reckless driving causing death, police confirmed to The Phuket News today.

Thursday 16 February 2017, 04:39PM

The accident, on Phetkasem Rd in Nuea Khlong District, south of Krabi Town, happened at about 12:45pm, when the 10-wheeled truck tipped onto its side while rounding a bend.

The truck slid across the central reservation and slammed into the SUV, which was carrying the French tourists from Koh Lanta to Krabi Airport.

The force of the impact threw two of the French tourists onto the road. The driver of the truck, Boonlit Sangsaen, was also thrown clear of the cab of the truck. (See story here.)

“Right now, Mr Boonlit is in Krabi Hospital,” Lt Col Piroat Chanachai of the Nuea Khlong Police told The Phuket News.

“I don’t know details of his condition, we have to wait for the hospital for that – but he will be charged with reckless driving causing death and injury, and damage to other people’s property,” he said.

Col Piroat confirmed that Betrice Brigitte Bureau, 55, and her daughter Victoria, 18, died as a result of their injuries from the collision.

“Mr Alain Nicoles Bureau, 52, suffered minor injuries, hospital staff confirmed,” he added.

“But Julien Remy Viallet, 18, suffered much more serious injuries. He has undergone surgery at Krabi Hospital for bleeding on the brain and he suffered extensive facial injuries,” Col Piroat said.

Thanat Bangkwan, the 40-year-old driver of the SUV the French family was travelling in, was dead at the scene, he added.

“The French consulate has contacted me about this case already,” Col Piroat said.

“I am sorry, I can’t explain much more information than this,” he added.