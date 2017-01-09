PHUKET: Police have today (Jan 9) confirmed that the death of the 26-year-old British woman found dead in a room on Phuket’s famed Muay Thai street, Soi Ta-iad in Chalong on Saturday morning (Jan 7) was caused by suicide.

Monday 9 January 2017, 12:24PM

Police question people outside the room where the body of Ms Brown was found. Photo: Phuket Raumjai Rescue Foundation

On Saturday morning, Lt Somkiet Sarasit, an inspector from Chalong Police Station, told The Phuket News that he had received information that a British woman had been found dead earlier that morning when her partner discovered her body.

However, at that time he was dealing with another incident but said that he would deal with the death as soon as he become available. (See story here.)

Today, Lt Somkiet confirmed to The Phuket News that CCTV footage showed that the woman, 26-year-old Abigail Louise Brown from Plymouth, England, returned alone to her room on Soi Ta-iad at 3:20am on Saturday morning.

Some three hours later, at 6:20am, her boyfriend, who police declined to name, returned to the room to find Ms Brown hanged from the door of the room by a bedsheet.

Lt Somkiet said, “The autopsy report from Vachira Phuket Hospital states that there were no traces of assault on Ms Brown’s body. The only injuries found were around her neck, and that these coincide with her being hanged by the bedsheet,” he said.

He also said that Ms Brown’s relatives had been informed of the death and that her body was being flown back to the United Kingdom on Thursday (Jan 12).

“Or investigation into this incident is now closed,” he said.