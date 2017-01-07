Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

British woman, 26, found dead in room on Phuket’s Muay Thai street

PHUKET: A 26-year-old British woman was found dead in a room on Soi Ta-iad in Chalong this morning (Jan 7).

Saturday 7 January 2017, 12:07PM

Rescue workers attend to the scene of the incident on Soi Ta-iad. Photo: Ruamjai Rescue Foundation
Rescue workers attend to the scene of the incident on Soi Ta-iad. Photo: Ruamjai Rescue Foundation

Lt Somkiet Sarasit, an inspector from Chalong Police Station, told The Phuket News today “I received information that a British woman had been found dead earlier this morning. Her partner found her dead in the room.

“I am currently dealing with another incident but will deal with this incident as soon as I become available,” he said.

Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation Chief Saiyan Thamaphan added, “We knew about this death at 6am today when we were informed by the people staying in the next room to the couple.

“The woman’s boyfriend asked us to revive her but it was not possible because her irises were not responding to light and her skin was getting dark.

“When I arrived at the room a man was trying to administer CPR in the room beside the door. We also noticed a rolled up bed sheet on the floor,” he said.

The body of the woman has been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and the British Consul in Phuket has been notified of the incident.  

 

 
