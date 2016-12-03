PHUKET: Severe weather failed to prevent 40 Phuketians from cycling to the capital to honour the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Saturday 3 December 2016, 04:23PM

A group of 40 local cyclists set off to Bangkok to honour HM. Credit: Phuket PR Office

A group of 40 cyclists set off from the island today (December 3) after having taken their oath to accomplish the task in front of vice-governor Thavorn Kongkeaw. Estimated date of arrival to Bangkok is Wednesday, December 7.

“We are representatives of Phuket. With our hearts fulfilled with bravery and confidence, we want to cycle from Phuket to Bangkok in five days. It may be raining on the way, but it does not matter,” said Teerapong Metha, one of the 40 cyclists on the quest.

Earlier today the Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a severe weather alert for multiple provinces across Southern Thailand, including Phuket.

“People should beware of severe weather and possible flash floods. All the transport should proceed with caution,” the warning said (read more here).

