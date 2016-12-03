PHUKET: The Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a severe weather alert from today through to Monday (December 5) for multiple provinces across Southern Thailand, including Phuket.

Saturday 3 December 2016, 12:00PM

More heavy rains are expected due to the influence of a northeastern monsoon and a low pressure system in Malaysia. Source: TMD

According to the Thai Met, a low pressure system moving from Malaysia together with a strong northeastern monsoon will bring more heavy rains to the Gulf of Thaialnd and the Andaman region in the coming three days.

Provinces to be affected include Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Ranong, Suratthani (including Koh Samui), Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla.

“People should beware of severe weather and possible flash floods. All the transport should proceed with caution,” the warning says.

Wave heights are expected to be between two-to-three meters high and even four metres and higher within storm systems.

All ship captains are advised to monitor the weather forecast closely and proceed with caution, while smaller vessels are advised to stay ashore.