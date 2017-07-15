The rescuers arrived at Kamala Beach to inspect the turtle, which weighed more than 40kg, rescue workers confirmed.
The turtle had wounds on its front right flipper and its rear right flipper which was likely inflicted by boat propellers.
“From initial observation it is thought to be a female turtle. Villagers helped to dig a hole in the sand until water comes up, for the turtle to sit in as they awaited rescue workers,” said a rescue worker
The turtle was then taken the Andaman Sea Research and Development Center for Marine and Coastal Resources in Wichit, Muang District, in order to check whether the turtle is ready to spawn, and to treat the wounds on its flippers.
Be the first to comment.