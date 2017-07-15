PHUKET: Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers in Patong were informed by villagers in Kamala that an alive but injured Olive Ridley sea turtle was seen on Kamala beach, in front of the Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel, this morning (July 15) at 7am.

Saturday 15 July 2017, 01:42PM

The rescuers arrived at Kamala Beach to inspect the turtle, which weighed more than 40kg, rescue workers confirmed.

The turtle had wounds on its front right flipper and its rear right flipper which was likely inflicted by boat propellers.

“From initial observation it is thought to be a female turtle. Villagers helped to dig a hole in the sand until water comes up, for the turtle to sit in as they awaited rescue workers,” said a rescue worker

The turtle was then taken the Andaman Sea Research and Development Center for Marine and Coastal Resources in Wichit, Muang District, in order to check whether the turtle is ready to spawn, and to treat the wounds on its flippers.