PHUKET: A woman wearing only underpants and a T-shirt has escaped serious injury after the pickup truck she was driving spun out of control in heavy rain in central Phuket just after midnight this morning (July 8) and struck a tree – which ripped the cab from the pickup and tore the engine out.

Saturday 8 July 2017, 05:43PM

Rescue workers were called to the scene of the accident, near the main intersection to turn off to Nai Yang Beach, at 00:45am.

Trapped alone in the cab of the pickup was Karnpicha Kanapoom, 23, from Surin province.

Ms Karnpicha, wearing only underpants and a T-shirt, was pinned behind the wheel. Rescue workers took 15 minutes to free her from the wreck before she was taken to Thalang Hospital for injuries to her jaw.

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police reported, “Ms Karnpicha was caught out by heavy rain, and she was driving too fast, and so when she lost control of the vehicle, which mounted the central reservation and slammed into a tree.”

The remains of the pickup chassis still with the bed attached came to rest across the central lanes of the busy highway, while the crumpled cab remained on the central reservation. The engine was found a little further down the road in the emergency lane

“Luckily no vehicles were following close behind,” Capt Kraisorn noted.

Police have yet to press charged for the accident and are waiting for the hospital to provide the alcohol test results, he added.