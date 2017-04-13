PHUKET: A 52-year-old woman was left paralysed at the scene of a motorbike collision that involved a 17-year-old youth in Chalong yesterday morning (April 12).

Thursday 13 April 2017, 05:00AM

Chalong Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, on Chao Fa West Rd about 100 metres from Soi Bangrae, at 8:15am.

Officers arrived to find two motorbikes strewn across the road.

Local resident Kamlai Jantra, 52, lay motionless in the middle of the road, unable to move, reported

Lt Col Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police.

“She injured her lower back and was unable to move. She couldn’t even move her right arm,” he said.

The rider of the other motorbike, Romadon Songmuang, 17, suffered an injured left elbow and right thigh.

Both Ms Kamlai and Romadon were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

“So far our investigation has revealed that Ms Kamlai was heading home and pulled out from the side of the road before the entrance to Wat LuangPhu Supha when she was struck,” Col Sakkarin told The Phuket News.

“At that time, Mr Romadon was riding home from Wat Chalong,” he added.

“No charges had been filed yet as we still have to conclude our investigation to determine who was at fault,” Col Sakkarin said.