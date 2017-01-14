PHUKET: Police are hunting for two teenagers who accidentally shot a woman while trying to persuade a Burmese man to buy drugs from them.

Saturday 14 January 2017, 04:04PM

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police was informed at 10:45am today (Jan 14) that a Burmese woman with a gunshot wound was taken to hospital from a workers camp at Baan Na Nuea, in Thepkasattri sub-district.

Having arrived at the scene, Capt Kraisorn and Lt Winit Chearplam questioned Mongkon Wongpradit, the person overlooking the camp, and a Burmese worker named Chan who was a direct participant of the incident.

Mr Chan told officers that two teenagers approached him and tried to talk into buying two methamphetamine pills from them. When he rejected the offer, one of the young men took out a pen gun and tried to shoot Mr Chan, but missed. The stray bullet hit Ms Waisin, a Burmese woman who was also present at the scene. Then both teenagers fled.

Ms Waisin was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound of the right side of her waste. The wound turned out to be not severe and having received medical treatment the woman came back to the camp. Police are now hunting for the attackers.