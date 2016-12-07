PHUKET: Rescue workers recovered a woman exhausted but uninjured from the bottom of Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town on Monday night (Dec 5).

Wednesday 7 December 2016, 11:48AM

The woman was exhausted but uninjured when rescue workers recovered her from the filthy canal. Photo: Tan Promedic Phuket

The Tan Promedic Phuket rescue foundation received a call at 8:50pm informing them that a woman was stuck in the canal near where it passes by Wichit Songkram Rd Soi 1 (see map).

Rescue workers arrived to find Jittirat Pansamrong, 57, lying on the mud and awsh in the dirty water.

“She was in pain and exhausted, and she could not move,” one resuce worker who asked not to be named told The Phuket News.

The rescue team recovered Ms Jittirat from the canal and took her to Vachai Phuket Hospital.

“The medical report confirmed that she did not have any open wounds or any other serious injuries, but she had to be treated for the wastewater and sewage she had ingested,” the rescue worker told The Phuket News.

“She is now cleaned up and doctors have her under observation,” he added.

It was not reported how long Ms Jittirat lay prone in the canal or how she managed to fall in.