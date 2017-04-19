PHUKET: Police have yet to confirm the identity of a body of a woman found floating in the sea near Koh Lanta Noi, on the Krabi coast, yesterday (April 18).

Wednesday 19 April 2017, 07:22PM

A Royal Thai Navy rescue team recovered the woman's body off Koh Lanta Noi, Krabi. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Cdr Peeraphat Phatthanasophon together with five officers from the Royal Thai Naval station at Koh Lanta Noi arrived at the village of Koh Son, Moo 1, on Koh Lanta Noi at 3pm to find the body floating face down, naked.

“The woman, who we believe was Thai, was around 32 years old and had long hair,” Lt Cdr Peeraphat said.

“Her body had some bite marks from marine life, but there were no signs on her body that she was involved in any sort of a fight,” he added.

“We believe the woman died at least three days before her body was found,” Lt Cdr Peeraphat said.

The woman’s body was recovered and taken to Koh Lanta Hospital.

Koh Lanta Police have been contacted to investigate the incident and to notify other police stations nearby to determine whether the body found matches any descriptions of persons reported as missing, The Phuket News was told.