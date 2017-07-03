Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Whale carcass washes ashore Phuket beach

PHUKET: Marine experts have confirmed that a carcass found floating off Nai Thon Beach yesterday (July 2) was that of a Bryde’s whale.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 July 2017, 09:54AM

The state of the remains made it impossible for experts to determine the cause of death. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Lifeguards reported finding the remains at 9.30am.

Jenwit Wachit, a veterinarian at the Phuket Department of Marine and Coastal Resources’ (DMCR) Marine Endangered Species Unit(MESU) Division, estimated the whale weight eight to 10 tons

“The whale was about 15 to 20 years old. I could not determine its gender. The whale had been dead for about four weeks before washing up n the beach,” he said.

Mr Jenwit told The Phuket News that the condition of the remains made it impossible to determine the cause of death.

“This whale might have had an infection and became sick,” he said.

Bryde’s whales became sexually mature at eight to 13 years old, but so far marine scientists have insufficient data to determine their natural lifespan. (See NOAA description here.)

 

 
