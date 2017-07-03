PHUKET: Marine experts have confirmed that a carcass found floating off Nai Thon Beach yesterday (July 2) was that of a Bryde’s whale.

Monday 3 July 2017, 09:54AM

The state of the remains made it impossible for experts to determine the cause of death. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lifeguards reported finding the remains at 9.30am.

Jenwit Wachit, a veterinarian at the Phuket Department of Marine and Coastal Resources’ (DMCR) Marine Endangered Species Unit(MESU) Division, estimated the whale weight eight to 10 tons

“The whale was about 15 to 20 years old. I could not determine its gender. The whale had been dead for about four weeks before washing up n the beach,” he said.

Mr Jenwit told The Phuket News that the condition of the remains made it impossible to determine the cause of death.

“This whale might have had an infection and became sick,” he said.

Bryde’s whales became sexually mature at eight to 13 years old, but so far marine scientists have insufficient data to determine their natural lifespan. (See NOAA description here.)