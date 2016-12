PHUKET: The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that water supply will be shut off on Wednesday next week (Dec 7) while repairs are carried out to mains pipes in specific areas.

Saturday 3 December 2016, 10:00AM

Key areas along along Wichit Songkram Rd will be affected by the water shut-off.

The PWA announced in a press release issued on Thursday (Dec 1) that water supply will affect areas along Wichit Songkram Rd, from the Kathu Intersection near the turnoff to the Prince of Songkla University (PSU) Phuket Campus to the bypass road.

Areas to be affected by the water shutoff, from 9am to 6:30pm, include Moo Baan Irawadee Bypass and along Soi Banyai, which runs behind the Big C Shopping centre.

For more info call the PWA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634.