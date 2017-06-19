PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has today (June 19) announced that the water supply will be shut-off at specific roads in Phuket Town tomorrow (June 20) while works are carried out to electrical systems.

Monday 19 June 2017, 10:42AM

The works will go on from 9am until 5:30pm. Photo: The Phuket News/file

The works will go on from 9am until 5:30pm.

The affected areas are Palian Rd, Damrong Rd (from Phuket Court Intersection to Palian Intersection), Narisorn Rd, Phu Yai Baan Rd, Amphur Rd, Soi Kamnan, Trang Rd, Rasadanusorn Rd and Ruampattana Rd (from Palian intersection to the end of the municipality area).

“Please store water to use on the date and time advised. We are sorry for your inconvenience and when the repairs are finished, the Department of Water Resources will return to supplying water immediately,” said the PWA statement.

If you have any questions, please call 076-211-130.