Wat Plai Laem, Koh Samui - Suwannaram Temple

SAAMUI: This amazing temple is located just a kilometre from the Big Buddha, but it is often overlooked by the tour companies, which is really a pity.

Upon arriving at the temple you will see the giant Buddha statue in white, about 20 metres high with its many arms. Each arm represents a different area of Buddhism.

To get to the statue, you cross a charming white stone and marble bridge as the statue itself is located in the centre of a lake. It certainly makes for a stunning vista, one that you would definitely want in a backdrop of your holiday photos.

There is more to see within this temple’s amazing grounds. A second temple, also on the lake, has hundreds of tiny golden bells hanging from the roof, making a delightful sound in the breeze. Inside the building, the walls are covered with paintings of different scenes from Buddhist writings.

Just sitting quietly in this temple you feel a great sense of peace and tranquility wash over you.

If you arrive at the right time you can make a donation and be blessed by one of the monks in this temple.

As with all holy temples, it is important to dress respectfully and women should cover their arms and legs as much as possible.

A third statue has just been completed and features the more well-known image of Buddha to Westerners, although most will not be used to seeing this laughing Buddha at around 20 metres tall.

The lake that all these temples and statues are built upon is filled with turtles and catfish and you can buy bags of feed and watch them rush to you for dinner.

Just don’t get too close as the turtles do bite.

At the end of your visit, make a wish over the “Buddha footprint” and enjoy a cool drink in the garden’s picnic area by the lake.

