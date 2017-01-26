PHUKET: Two thieves trying to steal phones from visitors to Wat Chalong yesterday felt the wrath of locals who took the matter into their own hands and attacked the two men leaving them with facial injuries.

Thursday 26 January 2017, 03:24PM

The two men were caught by locals who proceeded to give them a beating. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 9:30pm yesterday (Jan 25), while he was carrying out routine duties at Wat Chalong, Capt Anantachai Piyapanan of the Chalong Police received a call from the village headman (Phu Yai Ban) of Moo 6 Tambol Chalong, Mr Wasu Sanguannam, who said that local residents had caught two robbers in the ground of the temple.

When police arrived at the scene they found a crowd of people surrounding two men who had bruises on their faces.

Also at the scene were two women, Ms Nanthicha Searmjabok, 28, and Ms Janejira Somboon, 19, who were waiting for police to arrive.

One of the two woman told police that while they were walking through the temple grounds the two men caught by locals had hit them and tried to open their bags and steal their phones.

“Luckily we realised before they managed to take them, and I called my boyfriend who was nearby. The suspects tried to run away so we shouted for other people to stop them, which they managed to do,” the woman said.

Capt Anantachai said, “The first of the two men that locals caught was named 37-year-old Duangden Panna from Trat. However, the second man has not yet been identified by police.

“We believed that the suspects part of a team. We will investigate to get the other robbers and they will be also be facing legal action,” said Capt Anantachai.