PHUKET: Staff from Khao Phra Thaeo Non-Hunting Area Office paid a visit to Baan Manik village in Srisoonthorn yesterday (Apr 28) to pick up a monkey caught by local residents.

Saturday 29 April 2017, 01:50PM

According to village headman Somchai Chakthong, who led the handover process, a number of Baan Manik residents worked together patiently to catch the animal, which they feared сould harm villagers and children.

“The monkey, a male, is presumed to have escaped from its previous owner as it had a bitten rope around the neck,” Mr Somchai said.

“However, nobody came forth to claim the animal, so we handed it over to the Wildlife Sanctuary with the ultimate aim of delivering the monkey to the Phang Nga Wildlife Conservation Center,” he said.