PHUKET: Runners lined up on the Phuket Night Run 2017 start line on Dibuk Rd in Phuket Town on Saturday night (Jan 28) were treated to a special performance by a traffic police officer, who started breakdancing in the middle of the street.

Monday 30 January 2017, 03:19PM

The crowd cheered as L/Cpl Natepirun Suksri, of the Phuket City Police, performed handstands and spins, and even some robot moves.

The 29-year-old from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, known to his friends just as “Tork Suksri”, said he just felt the need to start dancing.

“Before the runners were released, the warm-up song started playing. I saw lots of people and tourists and I wanted to entertain them,” he said.

“I want to make a good image for police. When I danced, people smiled and it made me happy,” he added.

“I don’t have the skill of the real breakdancers, but I like to watch this type of dance, especially the robot moves,”

“I like Michael Jackson, and so I started practising these dance moves with my friends when I was at university,” L/Cpl Natepirun said.

“If I have a chance to dance like that again, I will – but my police job comes first,” he said.

Tork Suksri’s enthusiasm surprised his ranking officer, Sub Lt Yuttana Ratchaponlasit, but also gained his approval.

“He is a friendly man and he is always doing good work,” Sub Lt Yuttana said.

“I didn’t know that he could dance like this. I am glad that he can and is doing good things for people,” he said.