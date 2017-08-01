Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

US hits ‘dictator’ Maduro with sanctions over disputed Venezuela vote

VENEZUELA: The United States hit Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with direct sanctions yesterday (July 31) over a disputed and deadly weekend vote that, while consolidating his power, has largely isolated him as the “dictator” of a failing petro-state.

death, politics,

AFP

Tuesday 1 August 2017, 09:44AM

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, shown celebrating Sunday’s results, has been called a “dictator” by the United States. Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, shown celebrating Sunday’s results, has been called a “dictator” by the United States. Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt

The US measures were unusual in that they targeted a sitting head of state, but their reach was mostly symbolic, freezing any US assets Maduro might have and banning people under US jurisdiction from dealing with him.

“Yesterday’s illegitimate elections confirm that Maduro is a dictator who disregards the will of the Venezuelan people,” US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters.

Maduro lashed out at the move, saying it smacked of American “imperialism”.

“I will not obey imperial orders. I do not obey foreign governments. I’m a free president,” he said.

Colombia, Mexico, Peru and other nations joined the US in saying they did not recognise the results of Sunday’s (July 30) election, which appointed a new “Constituent Assembly” superseding Venezuela’s legislative body, the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

Maduro’s own attorney general, Luisa Ortega – who broke with him months ago over his policies – also said she would not acknowledge the body, calling it part of the president’s “dictatorial ambition”.

The European Union expressed “preoccupation for the fate of democracy in Venezuela” and said it, too, doubted it could accept the results.

And Britain’s Foreign Minister Boris Johnson warned that Venezuela “stands on the brink of disaster”.

“Nicolas Maduro’s government must stop before it is too late,” he said.

However, old allies Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua and Russia stood by Maduro, who shrugged off mass protests and a previous round of US sanctions on some of his officials to see through the election.

Cuba, Venezuela’s closest ally, charged that “a well-organised international operation was under way, led from Washington, with the support of the OAS chief, aimed at silencing the voice of the Venezuelan people, and forcing them into submission with attacks and economic sanctions”.

The National Electoral Council claimed more than 40% of Venezuela’s 20 million voters had cast ballots on Sunday.

According to the opposition, voter turnout was closer to 12%, a figure more aligned with the lack of lines at many polling stations.

Surveys by polling firm Datanalisis showed more than 70% of Venezuelans opposed the new assembly.

Further protests were called for yesterday and beyond, stoking fears that the death toll of 120 people killed in four months of protests against Maduro could rise further.

“I feel awful, frustrated with this fraud,” said Caracas resident Giancarlo Fernandez, 35.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

Demonstrators defied a ban on protests set by Maduro that threatened up to 10 years in prison for violators.

Ten people died in violence surrounding Sunday’s election, which saw security forces fire tear gas and, in some cases, live ammunition to put down protests. Among those killed were two teens and a Venezuelan soldier.

Boycotted by the opposition, and voted for largely by state employees fearful for their jobs, the Constituent Assembly was made up solely of members of Maduro’s ruling Socialist Party.

Tasked with writing a new constitution, it has far-reaching powers – including the right to dissolve the National Assembly and change laws.

It is due to be installed tomorrow (Aug 2).

The European Union condemned the “excessive and disproportionate use of force” by Venezuelan police and troops on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the European Commission said: “A Constituent Assembly, elected under doubtful and often violent circumstances, cannot be part of the solution.”

Russia, however, threw its weight behind Maduro and the election, backing the government turnout figure.

The foreign ministry in Moscow said in a statement it hopes countries “who apparently want to increase economic pressure on Caracas will display restraint and abandon their destructive plans”.

Yet analysts agreed that Maduro’s move had swept away any vestige of democracy in Venezuela.

“Maduro’s blatant power grab removes any ambiguity about whether Venezuela is a democracy,” said Michael Shifter, head of the Inter-American Dialogue research centre.

Eduardo Rios Ludena, a Venezuela specialist at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, said Maduro had “sacrificed democracy”.

“In the short term, the Constituent Assembly gives a bit of breathing space to the government,” he conceded, though adding that grave economic consequences would follow.

Venezuela’s 30mn citizens are suffering through shortages of basic goods.

Sanctions against the all-important oil sector would worsen their situation, but could also destabilise the government, which is frenziedly printing money and running out of foreign currency reserves.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket nightclub faces the music in pre-dawn raid

Hello joh, in response to your question. In patong there is the facility to pay for the right to play loud all night and not get arrested. Corruption ...(Read More)

Over 50% of tsunami alert facilities in Phuket not working

The most importend thing is the forewarn system in the Andaman sea is it still floating and working?That's more important than all the not funkion...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from sea after boat sinks in collision near James Bond Island

Yet another speed boat collision, when will tourists wise up and stop using these death machines..The drivers are thoughtless maniacs that know of onl...(Read More)

Over 50% of tsunami alert facilities in Phuket not working

Eagle, referring to comment to Pendejo, it's called hyperbole, but hey, just why did you mention 6 and 80, these are random, as any age would have...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

Well, well, well, More Lip service ?? Waiting and see if anyone really does have some balls to deal with this lot eh ??....(Read More)

Over 50% of tsunami alert facilities in Phuket not working

What makes these towers go out of order? Can't be usage or worn out since they're rarely used or tested. Is it vandalism? Are parts being s...(Read More)

All About Buddhism: Why Thai Buddhists are so serene and how you can achieve inner calm

Here in America , I moved from the hustle of the old country (NJ) to the Tibet sister area at 3000m, near Boulder, Colorado. I was amazed to find tha...(Read More)

All About Buddhism: Why Thai Buddhists are so serene and how you can achieve inner calm

rorri-2...hahaha...just because you know "a number of Thais, on high blood pressure medication" is sufficient proof for you to discredit the...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.