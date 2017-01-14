PHUKET: United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand Glyn T. Davies visited Phuket yesterday (Jan 13) to discuss bilateral investment between Thailand and the USA with Phuket governor Chockchai Dejamornthan.

United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand Glyn T. Davies with Phuket governor Chockchai Dejamornthan. Caption: PR Dept

The first person to welcome Ambassador Davies was Wutthisorn Rojanaburanon, vice-director of Phuket International Airport, who talked to the envoy about the newly open international terminal. Checking out this brand new facility was one of the purposes of the visit, Ambassador Davies admitted.

“I am visiting Phuket to see the new building that will support growing tourist arrivals,” he said. The ambassador praised the new building and found it “very comfortable”.

Later Ambassador Davies met Phuket governor Chockchai Dejamornthan to discuss bilateral investment between America and Thailand and also paid a visit to Vachira Hospital Phuket where he thanked staff for “treating foreigners patients well”.

Speaking to the local audience, Ambassador Davies also expressed his condolences and sympathy to the people of Thailand for the loss of life and damage caused by the flooding in southern Thailand.

“The United States donated B3.5 million to help the victims. The funds, channeled through the United States Agency for International Development, will be used to support Save the Children Foundation,” he said.