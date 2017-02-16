PHUKET: The owner of a restaurant on Koh Khai Nok, off the east coast of Phuket, is to face legal action after officials from the Marine and Coastal Management Office 6 (Phuket) discovered that untreated wastewater from the restaurant was being released into the sea.

Thursday 16 February 2017, 12:18PM

The untreated wastewater being released into the sea at Koh Khai Nok. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Director of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Phuket Marine and Coastal Management Department, Mr Watcharin Thinglang, yesterday (Feb 15) ordered fellow Phuket DMRC officer Mr Nared Choophueng to report to Koh Yao Police Station in Phang Nga province and file charges against the owner of the Nonthasak Marine Restaurant, Mr Sansearn Sringam, after it was found on Feb 7 that untreated wastewater from the restaurant and its toilets was being released into the island’s surrounding waters.

It should be noted that in May 2016, Marine officials ordered the removal of facilities and structures used for tourist activities from all three of the Koh Kai islands: Koh Khai Nok, Koh Khai Nui and Koh Khai Nai.

On May 24, 2016, Suchart Rattanareangsri, then Director of the DMCR’s Conservation division told The Phuket News that officials were clearing all beach umbrellas and beach chairs in the area. In addition, shops and restaurants on the Koh Khai islands were to be removed and that the Royal Forest Department has been contacted to carry out the removal of these structures. (See story here.)