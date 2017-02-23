Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Unidentified male dead after motorbike crash in Phuket

PHUKET: A man, who police have yet been unable to formally identify, died yesterday night following a motorbike accident Koh Siray.

accidents, death, police, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 23 February 2017, 10:40AM

Rescue workers remove the body from the scene of the accident. Photo: Tan Promedic Phuket
Rescue workers remove the body from the scene of the accident. Photo: Tan Promedic Phuket

At 23:05pm yesterday (Feb 22), Phuket City Police were informed of an incident in Soi Mali Kaew, Koh Siray.

Capt Akkaradet Phongphrom arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find a Yamaha motorbike lying in the road. Nearby was an unconscious man aged between 25-35 years old who had sustained severe head injuries and multiple broken bones.

“We didn’t find any identification card on the man,” Capt Akkaradet said.

The man was taken to Vachira Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“We believe that the man was driving the motorbike at high speed and that when he arrived at the scene of the accident, which was poorly lit, he lost control of his motorbike and hit an electricity pylon with high impact,” Capt Akkaradet added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket corruption probe underway

Make sure the 4 wise men in room 103 at Phuket immigration are investigated. Just follow the money trail. ...(Read More)

Tensions rise ahead of new temple raid

More of a farce on a daily basis sadly. ...(Read More)

Phuket corruption probe underway

I wonder what the odds are for the investigation to find nothing and for phuket to be declared corruption free? I myself have been asked for cash from...(Read More)

Man shot in head in heart of Phuket Town

Kurt: "Quite primitive here". Really, primitive?? your comment is based on what, exactly? The fact that this was a murder? Thailand is a...(Read More)

Asset seizures in rice deals begin

As usual, Kurt comments without bothering with the facts. The man has been convicted of a crime for lying about the rice deals. The government may hav...(Read More)

Russian tourist borrows B100k to post bail for feeding fish off Phuket

Jor 12 charging a person 100k baht and 12 months jail time for feeding a piece of bread to a fish is ludicrous, if they were actually serious about &q...(Read More)

Russian tourist borrows B100k to post bail for feeding fish off Phuket

jogi,if you read the article well,then you know there will be a trial.Do you think all the judges here are also corrupt and after fining the tourist t...(Read More)

Russian tourist borrows B100k to post bail for feeding fish off Phuket

Its diificult to reconcile comments here with previous reports of officials wanting to protect the environment. Then there were howls of protests that...(Read More)

Migrant worker found hanged, with hands and feet loosely bound

Extortion? Never seen that happen. If you have seen it why havent you done anything about it? Or are you just another blow hard. Read what the article...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.