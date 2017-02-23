PHUKET: A man, who police have yet been unable to formally identify, died yesterday night following a motorbike accident Koh Siray.

Thursday 23 February 2017, 10:40AM

Rescue workers remove the body from the scene of the accident. Photo: Tan Promedic Phuket

At 23:05pm yesterday (Feb 22), Phuket City Police were informed of an incident in Soi Mali Kaew, Koh Siray.

Capt Akkaradet Phongphrom arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find a Yamaha motorbike lying in the road. Nearby was an unconscious man aged between 25-35 years old who had sustained severe head injuries and multiple broken bones.

“We didn’t find any identification card on the man,” Capt Akkaradet said.

The man was taken to Vachira Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“We believe that the man was driving the motorbike at high speed and that when he arrived at the scene of the accident, which was poorly lit, he lost control of his motorbike and hit an electricity pylon with high impact,” Capt Akkaradet added.