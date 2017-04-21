PHUKET: Phuket City Police yesterday arrested two Thai man and seized from them a variety of drugs, ammunition and other items related to drug dealing.

Friday 21 April 2017, 05:16PM

Banyat Kohsaman, 35, (left) and Aphinan Kunlang, 23. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 3:15pm yesterday (Apr 21), Maj Ritthichai Chumchuay of the Phuket Provincial Police arrested 35-year-old Mr Banyat Kohsaman at a rented room in Rassada when he was found to be in possession of 62.29 g crystal meth (ya ice), 1,395 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), two of .32 bullets and other items.

He was charged with possession of Category 1 Drugs with an intent to sell and possession of ammunition without a permit. He was taken to Phuket City Police Station.

Then at 6:45pm yesterday, Maj Ritthichai arrested Mr Aphinan Kunlang, 23, when he was found in possession of 100.97g of ya ice, 1,210 ya bah pills and other items.

Police also seized from Aphinan a motorbike, one gold neckless weighing 15.22g and a gold ring weighing 3.78g.

Aphinan was taken to Wichit Police Station where he was charged with possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.

Maj Ritthichai explained, “Earlier this month we received a tip-off that Banyat had been selling drugs in Rassada and the surrounding area.

“Then at 2:30pm yesterday we received another tip-off that Banyat had taken stock of a large amount of ya bah and ya ice so we came to monitor his activities. When he came out from his room in Moo 2, Rassada we approached him and asked to search his room where we discovered the drugs.

“Banyat confessed that the drugs belonged to him,” he said.

“Banyat then told us that he bought all the drugs from Aphinan and that he had done so several times so we went to monitor him too.

“We waited outside of his room, in Soi Patthana Thongthin in Wichit, until he arrived on his motorbike and then searched his room and found all of his drugs,” he added.