Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Two Thai men arrested in Phuket for drug possession

PHUKET: Phuket City Police yesterday arrested two Thai man and seized from them a variety of drugs, ammunition and other items related to drug dealing.

crime, drugs, transport, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 21 April 2017, 05:16PM

Banyat Kohsaman, 35, (left) and Aphinan Kunlang, 23. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Banyat Kohsaman, 35, (left) and Aphinan Kunlang, 23. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 3:15pm yesterday (Apr 21), Maj Ritthichai Chumchuay of the Phuket Provincial Police arrested 35-year-old Mr Banyat Kohsaman at a rented room in Rassada when he was found to be in possession of 62.29 g crystal meth (ya ice), 1,395 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), two of .32 bullets and other items.

He was charged with possession of Category 1 Drugs with an intent to sell and possession of ammunition without a permit. He was taken to Phuket City Police Station.

Then at 6:45pm yesterday, Maj Ritthichai arrested Mr Aphinan Kunlang, 23, when he was found in possession of 100.97g of ya ice, 1,210 ya bah pills and other items.

Police also seized from Aphinan a motorbike, one gold neckless weighing 15.22g and a gold ring weighing 3.78g.

Aphinan was taken to Wichit Police Station where he was charged with possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.

Maj Ritthichai explained, “Earlier this month we received a tip-off that Banyat had been selling drugs in Rassada and the surrounding area.

“Then at 2:30pm yesterday we received another tip-off that Banyat had taken stock of a large amount of ya bah and ya ice so we came to monitor his activities. When he came out from his room in Moo 2, Rassada we approached him and asked to search his room where we discovered the drugs.

“Banyat confessed that the drugs belonged to him,” he said.

“Banyat then told us that he bought all the drugs from Aphinan and that he had done so several times so we went to monitor him too.

“We waited outside of his room, in Soi Patthana Thongthin in Wichit, until he arrived on his motorbike and then searched his room and found all of his drugs,” he added.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

BenPendejo | 21 April 2017 - 18:46:55

Congrats to Phuket Provincial Police... this was a good catch.  Both of these losers are nothing but bad for Phuket and Thailand.  !!! Two thumbs up !!!

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Two Thai men arrested in Phuket for drug possession

Congrats to Phuket Provincial Police... this was a good catch. Both of these losers are nothing but bad for Phuket and Thailand. !!! Two thumbs up !...(Read More)

Drink drivers to work in mortuaries

Rorii...it your understanding that is lacking. If you read the Constitution of Thailand, which was put to a popular vote in a referendum you will find...(Read More)

Phuket request for Patong nightlife 4am closing shrouded in silence

Christy...wow with your indepth knowledge of corruption, why aren't you doing something about it?? All wind and no go....(Read More)

Phuket boy, 15, and mum survive motorbike slam into back of 10-wheeler

Rorii...I wish you lots of luck with your defamation charge..lol ...(Read More)

Marmite might be brain food: Study

I would recommend this spread for all those pessimists and wisenheimer here.Whoever feels personally addressed....(Read More)

Phuket boy, 15, and mum survive motorbike slam into back of 10-wheeler

Rorii,i dont think some thai court would care about someone using the word hateful.It would be more interesting in your case as you like to call so ma...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first death for Songkran holidays

Jor12. You must be Thai? Bad fishermen again last night at checkpoint. Police officer in road which was fairly quiet and in front of me 3 yes 3 Thai b...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges officials to lead by example

Nice rhetoric blabbing must be followed by actions; especially against corruption amongst senior civil servants....(Read More)

Phuket boy, 15, and mum survive motorbike slam into back of 10-wheeler

ematt, the thai laws could have you for defamation, using "hateful" incorrectly to discribe !Ben, perhaps you should google "hate"...(Read More)

Drink drivers to work in mortuaries

Kurt, I agree, in fact the patients ,and the victims, in the morgue, have a degree of privacy, as have their families and friends. It's a pity ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.