PHUKET: Two Phuket teenagers were attacked and injured after an attempted robbery by knife-wielding youths in Srisoonthorn yesterday (Feb 3).

Saturday 4 February 2017, 12:01PM

At 5:30pm yesterday Senior Sargent Major Chalearm Noochuay of the Thalang police was informed that two men had been attacked and stabbed near the Bang Niao Dum Dam in Baan Manik south of Si Sunthon Rd in Srisoonthorn .

Police arriving at the incident, together with Srisoonthorn and Kusoldharm rescue workers, found two injured men – Mr Worayut Khaharpana, 18, and Mr Anucha Khaharpana, 16.

Mr Worayut had suffered a serious cut on his left arm and a stab wound to the left of his chest. While Mr Anucha was stabbed in his back and torso. The two men were transferred to Thalang Hospital for treatment.

The two victims described the attack to police: “While we were sitting at the dam’s edge, there was a group of teenagers, around five to six people, who were driving on motorbikes. When they saw us they came down and talked with us. Then they took out knifes to threatened us and demanded that give them our valuables, but we refused. So they attacked us and drove away. Later people who were exercising saw us and called the rescue workers”.

“We will have to check the CCTV footage from nearby areas in order to identify the suspects. They will face legal action,” Sen Sgt Maj Chalearm said.