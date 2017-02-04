PHUKET: Two male electrical workers have died after receiving electric shocks while fixing appliances in Patong yesterday afternoon (Feb3).

Saturday 4 February 2017, 10:43AM

The two men were pronounced dead on arrival at Patong Hospital withing the space of half an hour. Photo: The Phuket News file

At 1 pm yesterday (Feb 3), Lt Col Weerapong Rakkhitoe of Patong police was informed by Patong Hospital that a man had died after being transferred to the emergency room for treatment.

Lt Col Weerapong arrived at the hospital found a man’s body with no visible signs of injury from the shock.

Police named the man as Thai national Mr Detch Gamhlong, 27, who was fixing a lift in a hotel on Prachanukrao Rd in Patong when he suffered the fatal electric shock.

Staff at the hotel called Patong Hospital who dispatched an ambulance to treat Mr Detch, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the emergency room.

Later that day at 1:30 pm, Lt Col Weerapong was again informed by Patong Hosptal that another man had been pronounced dead upon arrival at the emergency room, the death was apparently caused by an electric shock.

Police named the second victim as Cambodian national Mr Pao, 27, who was fixing an air-conditioning unit at a hotel near Tri Trang Beach when he received the fatal electric shock.

“We believed both cases were accidents. However we will have to investigate the incident further,” said Lt Col Weerapong.