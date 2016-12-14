PHUKET: A man and a woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on motorbike collision in Srisoonthorn, central Phuket, this morning (Dec 14).

Thalang Police were notified of the accident, on Khao Lan-Baan Bangjo Rd (Route 4015), at 6:30am.

Capt Suporn Muangkhai of the Thalang Police arrived with rescue workers to find a Honda Scoopy motorbike on top of its driver, Kitti Jaroenrat. 37.

Mr Kitti’s legs were broken and a metal rod was stuck in one of his legs. Rescue workers extracted the rod at the scene and sped him to Thalang Hospital.

Nearby was a mangled Suzuki Hayate motorbike. Its driver, Chutima Masingthong, 21, had already been taken to Thalang Hospital.

Ms Chutima had suffered broken arms and legs, police were told.

“We believe both victims were approaching each other at high speed when their vehicles collided head-on at the junction,” Capt Suporn said.

“However, we have to wait to question the victims before we can conclude our investigation,” he added.