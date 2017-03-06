PHUKET: Two people died and three people were injured yesterday morning when the car they were travelling in crashed into an electric generator at the construction site of the new underpass on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang.

Monday 6 March 2017, 10:05AM

Police believe the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Tohongtub

Lt Kaisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was informed of an accident opposite the turn-off to Phuket International Airport on Thepkrasattri Rd, Thalang at 5:45am yesterday morning (Mar 5).

Lt Kaisorn arrived at the scene to find a black Honda Civic crashed into an electric generator. Five people were in the vehicle when the accident occurred.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, they were named as Ms Pan Wannaro, 70, and Ms Jiriya Ratchato, 39.

Three other people had suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident including a three-year-old girl named by police as Jinattanee Wannaro.

The other two injured parties were named as Ms Naruemon Wannaro, 21, and Mr Sompoch Wannaro, 46.

All three were taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment.

Lt Kaisorn said that from their initial investigation they learned that the car had come from Songkhla province and that when they arrived at the scene of the accident the driver lost control and crashed into the generator.

“We believe that the driver fell asleep at the wheel or perhaps tried to avoid another vehicle.

“However, we will investigate further to find out the true cause of the accident,” he said.