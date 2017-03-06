Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Two dead, three injured after car crashes into generator at Phuket underpass construction site

PHUKET: Two people died and three people were injured yesterday morning when the car they were travelling in crashed into an electric generator at the construction site of the new underpass on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang.

accidents, death, police, transport, construction,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 6 March 2017, 10:05AM

Police believe the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Tohongtub
Police believe the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Tohongtub

Lt Kaisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was informed of an accident opposite the turn-off to Phuket International Airport on Thepkrasattri Rd, Thalang at 5:45am yesterday morning (Mar 5).

Lt Kaisorn arrived at the scene to find a black Honda Civic crashed into an electric generator. Five people were in the vehicle when the accident occurred.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, they were named as Ms Pan Wannaro, 70, and Ms Jiriya Ratchato, 39.

Three other people had suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident including a three-year-old girl named by police as Jinattanee Wannaro.

The other two injured parties were named as Ms Naruemon Wannaro, 21, and Mr Sompoch Wannaro, 46.

BIS

All three were taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment.

Lt Kaisorn said that from their initial investigation they learned that the car had come from Songkhla province and that when they arrived at the scene of the accident the driver lost control and crashed into the generator.

“We believe that the driver fell asleep at the wheel or perhaps tried to avoid another vehicle.

“However, we will investigate further to find out the true cause of the accident,” he said.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Patong’s naked soul laid bare

So what is the current bar trading situation?? Ill be in Phuket on May so would like to know what im in for....(Read More)

Benz Racing faces serious drug charges

It does seem a strange system to ask someone to come into the police station to answer serious charges, and if they don't come in then to ask them...(Read More)

Relatives seek help finding Russian tourist missing from Koh Tao

She like to free diving down to 25 / 30 meter alone, that`s not good ide, Very very sad and I hope they fine this young Lady....(Read More)

Phuket residents left alarmed by dog stabbing incident

Was this in a Muslim or Buddhist part of phuket? In reply to those who are defending the stabbing allegedly caused by excessive barking. If let'...(Read More)

Phuket flushed with success at regional awards for best public toilets

@ ozimandious. I join you! Please, can I be directed to government public toilet and shower facilities at Naiharn Beach? There are 2 public shower s...(Read More)

Sanit ‘never worked for ThaiBev’

Reports indicate that Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief Sanit Mahathavorn received payments as an "advisor." It's easy to say he never di...(Read More)

AirAsia baggage handler steals jewelry from checked bag at Phuket Airport

Bigaresort...and what good would come from seeing the man's face?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong’s naked soul laid bare

Now the Municipality and the police get their money back and they are very happy in Patong and Karon And Kata. Phuket Governor fills their P...t and V...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong’s naked soul laid bare

Bangla is noisy all night, fine if you don't like that, then just stay away. The real problem for tourism in Patong is outlets selling drinks ille...(Read More)

Slowly, Phuket beaches see return of sun loungers

There are many top beaches in the world were is no sun lounger 'industry'. For different reasons as on Phuket. Guess because the beach sea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.