PHUKET: Today (Jan 27) is the traditional day for Phuket’s Thai-Chinese community to pay respect to their ancestors, but this year the traditional rituals, such as lighting firecrackers and offering fruit and gifts, is somewhat subdued in honour of the late HM Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Friday 27 January 2017, 06:08PM

It has also been reported that less people are travelling to their home town for the occasion as is the normal custom.

This morning, several Thai-Chinese families could be seen worshiping their ancestors in Phuket Old Town, particularly on the historic roads in the centre such as Thalang Rd, Krabi Rd, Rassada Rd and Phang Nga Rd.

Many of the Chinese shrines in Phuket Town are unusually quiet this year, including Jui Tui Shrine, the biggest Chinese shrine in Phuket. It appears that not as many Thai-Chinese people are making offerings at the shrines this year after they finish paying their respects at home.

However, tomorrow (Jan 28), is set to be busier, as it is “wan tiew” the traditional day for Thai-Chinese people to visit local shrines and travel to visit relatives and friends.

This year the Phuket Provincial Administration will not be conduction any activities to mark the beginning of the Chinese New Year period. Instead, the New year will be celebrated during the 18th annual Phuket Old Town Festival from February 2 to 4.