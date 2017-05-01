Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists have been hospitalised after the tour bus they were travelling in slammed into a roadside digger in Thai Muang, north of Phuket, yesterday (April 30).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 1 May 2017, 12:07PM

Rescue workers were called to the scene, at the entrance to Moo Baan Hua Nam, at about 10am after receiving a report that a bus had part of its roof ripped open in the collision.

Officers arrived to find the bus, registered in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, still in the middle of the road.

Bus driver Chairat Nonthakaew, 52, escaped with minor injuries, but two tourists, named as Wan Yibing and Ai Zijins, had already been taken to Thai Muang Hospital.

Police have yet to report the full extent of the tourists’ injuries.

The operator of the large digger, Khamthon Wang Khorglang 35, from Nakhon Ratchasima, was waiting at the scene when police arrived, confirmed Lt Col Jarun Srirat of the Thai Muang Police.

Police have yet to reveal any charges pressed for the collision.

 

 
simon01 | 01 May 2017 - 13:23:28

I know I should not laugh but the government spend their time worrying about the over head cables not being attractive, chairs on the beach and a hundred of tiny petty things. Yes all are an issue but they can wait till the more important issues are delt with. Surly removing all bad drivers, dangerous drivers on bikes, cars, buses, trucks and lorries to save lives is more important. Then remove jet ski and parasailing to save lives. Then all speed boat drivers to have international skippers license and radar, GPS and all the other correct equipment to make the boats safe. Then all tour guides to be rescue trained and all boats to have qualifid instructors on board to take care of the tourists is more important too. Everyday there are stupid accidents, injuries and deaths that only happen as the locals have no clue on safety. The authorities again have no clue how to stop it. So why not forget all the petty stuff for now. Clean up the roads ( not just helmet tax for Farrangs) but teach people to drive correctly and ban all those that cant. Same on the speed boats. saving lives is more important than anything. It will also improve the image of the island far more than the overhead cables, sun beads, parking. Remove the corruption, double standards for Thai and Farrangs and make the island safe will do far more good than anything else.

Kurt | 01 May 2017 - 12:17:16

Operating such equipment needs educated, trained, examend, certified people. Yes?
That now should be checked by law enforcement officers first, if they are able too/understand it.

Such a incident, you can't make it up, right? 
It needs photos to believe it.

