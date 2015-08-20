Friday 21 August 2015, 09:53AM

Discover the best solution for your floor or wall; both exterior and interior at tile it.

Our showrooms offer compact, unconfused displays, presenting you with an easy reference point for all your floor and wall solutions.

tile it stocks Italian porcelain tiles, and the highest quality European certified porcelain tiles from China: We offer a range of solutions to flooring requirements in pricing, whilst maintaining the same high standards of material performance and customer care. After sales services include the supply of accessories for installation, and care & maintenance products.