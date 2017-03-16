Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Three-metre king cobra caught in Phuket village

PHUKET: A king cobra measuring three metres and weighing around seven kilograms was captured at a house in Bang Tao yesterday evening.

animals,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 16 March 2017, 11:43AM

It took Mr Ai 10 minutes to catch the snake and he said later that it was three metres long and 7kg in weight. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
It took Mr Ai 10 minutes to catch the snake and he said later that it was three metres long and 7kg in weight. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 5pm yesterday (Mar 15), Mr Ai Manabut, who is well known in the area for catching snakes, was called to a property in Baan Bang Tao, Cherng Talay after a resident found a king cobra roaming outside his property.

It took Mr Ai 10 minutes to catch the snake which he said later was three metres long and 7kg in weight.

It is still mating season for snakes and this is why there are more caught at this time of the year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Surin Bil-Abdullah, the owner of that house where the king cobra was found said, “It was lucky that it was still light when I found the snake. If it was dark then maybe a member of my family could have been bitten by it.”

BIS

Meanwhile, residents in the Saiyuan area in Rawai, in southern Phuket, have been warned to keep a sharp eye out for a large king cobra that fled a bamboo thicket last Saturday night (Mar 11).

Locals raised the alarm when they noticed two large king cobras entwined with each other in a large growth of bamboo behind houses in Soi Namaoy. 

Rescue workers soon arrived and caught one of the cobras, measuring five metres long and weighing a hefty 10.6 kilograms, but were unable to find the other. (See story here.)


 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Three men injured, two seriously, when minivan rear-ends Phuket garbage truck

Same thing different day. These mini van drivers are lethal to all other road users. They are un trained, drugged up, drunk, over tired and most unabl...(Read More)

Madrid Fusion Manila to draw world's top chefs to Southeast Asia

Have met some great Filipino chefs, but.......Philippine food is the worst food in asia and should not be dignified with the word "cuisine"....(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

CaptainJack, Just because people could afford the membership doesn't mean they should be ripped off after the fact. These people bought membership...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Table for Two’: Army wants a date with MaAnn over beach restaurant

So where are all this rules from November,6. 2015 ? The mapping out of the designated beach zones is to be carried out under the banner of “Phuket B...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

Kurt: I am a member of Loch Palm and in 2008 there is absolutely no way you played the course for 1,000thb including caddy. Caddy fee alone was 300thb...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

Why can't you leave and find another course or even better still, another country to live in?...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Table for Two’: Army wants a date with MaAnn over beach restaurant

What is he looking proud of his job today, not dangerous enjoying sunny beaches,no clue about beach management but that's not a big deal how peopl...(Read More)

Phuket golf club members outraged by fee hike

Lucky Kurt...21 holes for 1,000 baht...definitely the good'ol days...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Table for Two’: Army wants a date with MaAnn over beach restaurant

Go General Santi! It is about time that Mr. Samran gets called on his fiefdom of BangTao and Surin...two of the most poorly managed beaches on the isl...(Read More)

‘Fat Leonard’ US Navy corruption probe snags more officers

Seems a US Navy Rear Admiral job is not easy. Even a normal good dinner menu can give you problems. :-)...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.