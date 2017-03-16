PHUKET: A king cobra measuring three metres and weighing around seven kilograms was captured at a house in Bang Tao yesterday evening.

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 5pm yesterday (Mar 15), Mr Ai Manabut, who is well known in the area for catching snakes, was called to a property in Baan Bang Tao, Cherng Talay after a resident found a king cobra roaming outside his property.

It took Mr Ai 10 minutes to catch the snake which he said later was three metres long and 7kg in weight.

“It is still mating season for snakes and this is why there are more caught at this time of the year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Surin Bil-Abdullah, the owner of that house where the king cobra was found said, “It was lucky that it was still light when I found the snake. If it was dark then maybe a member of my family could have been bitten by it.”

Meanwhile, residents in the Saiyuan area in Rawai, in southern Phuket, have been warned to keep a sharp eye out for a large king cobra that fled a bamboo thicket last Saturday night (Mar 11).

Locals raised the alarm when they noticed two large king cobras entwined with each other in a large growth of bamboo behind houses in Soi Namaoy.

Rescue workers soon arrived and caught one of the cobras, measuring five metres long and weighing a hefty 10.6 kilograms, but were unable to find the other. (See story here.)



