PHUKET: A three-metre king cobra was caught by Ruamjai Rescue Foundation volunteers after a house-owner from Chalong found the snake hiding among the vases from his colletcion.

Saturday 17 December 2016, 02:20PM

Alerted at 3:30pm yesterday (December 16), the Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation’s head Sayan Thammaphan and his team arrived at a house in Chao Fah Thani Village and discovered a snake hiding among decorative vases in a storage room. To their surprise, the snake turned out to be a deadly venomous king cobra.

“When he initially noticed the snake, the owner of the house believed it was only a rat snake. But having looked at it, we learned the snake was rather a king cobra,” Mr. Sayan said.

“The cobra was hiding among the vases, so it was hard to catch it. My team spent some time moving the vases first and only then I managed to catch the snake with special equipment,” the snake expert explained, noting that the cobra was measured at three metres in length.

“It was long,” he added.

“The owner of the house told us that he had seen the snake in a lake nearby, but he never thought it would come into the house,” Mr. Sayan said.

The snake will be released in the wild later today (December 17). The Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation can be contacted at 076 283 346-7.