Three men injured, two seriously, when minivan rear-ends Phuket garbage truck

PHUKET: Three Burmese rubbish collectors were injured in the early hours of this morning, two seriously, when a minivan rear-ended their rubbish truck on Sakdidet Rd in Wichit.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 16 March 2017, 12:35PM

At 1:45am today (Mar 16), Lt Sirinate Thairach of the Wichit Police was informed of an accident on Sakdidet Rd in Wichit where it was reported a minivan had been involved in a collision with a rubbish truck.

Police arrived at the scene with rescue workers to find three injured Burmese rubbish collectors lying in the road. Two of the men had sustained serious injuries to their legs.

Lt Sirinate said, “Two of the men, Mr Aou aged between 21-25 and Mr Nai age between 21-25 suffered severe broken legs and were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

“A doctor from the hospital has since told us that she is unsure if they will be able to walk again,” he said.

“We have since found that the rubbish truck was doing its round along Sakdidet Rd and had its hazard lights flashing to warn other motorists.

“However, the driver of the van came at high speed and crashed into the back of the truck,” he added.

Lt Sirinate told The Phuket News that the driver of the man, who he declined to name, will be facing charges of reckless driving causing serious injury to others.  

 

 
simon01 | 16 March 2017 - 12:46:37

Same thing different day. These mini van drivers are lethal to all other road users. They are un trained, drugged up, drunk, over tired and most unable to drive in the first place. Then whats worse they seem to be exempt from most law as for some stupid law they are private buses and not for public use. They should all be taken off the road unless they have a GREEN plate. Only then will the roads and visa / airport runs be safer.

