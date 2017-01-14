PHUKET: Police seized 11,485 methamphetamine pills and 25 kratom leafs from three passengers of a bus heading from Nong Khai to Phuket.

Tha Chatchai Police led by Col Prawit Sutthiruangarun stopped and searched the bus at the Tha Chachai Checkpoint at 4:30pm yesterday (Jan 13). One of the passengers was found suspicious, so officers searched his luggage and found 20 bags of methamphetamine (ya bah) containing 11,454 pills in total.

The man was later identified as Sowan Lawan, 41, from Phuket. Mr Sowan confessed that he received the drugs from some man in Nong Khai known only as Mr Thong. The mule had to deliver pills to Phuket and hide them in Pa Khlok for another person to pick up.

"I would receive B40,000 for doing this", he said

Proceeding with the search police officers found two more people on the bus in possession of drugs. Kachain Sunon, 31, had 31 methamphetamine pills on him while Adirek Phoomgard, 33, had 25 kratom leaves. Both said they bought drugs for personal use.

The driver of the bus, Weera Suriyasakunchai, age 51, had no drugs on him, but tested positive on alcohol and failed to produce his driving license.

Police officers say all four will be charged accordingly.