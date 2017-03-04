PHUKET: Three men were arrested by Phuket City Police yesterday for possession of illicit drugs as well as unlicensed guns and ammunition.

The anti-narcotics police led by Phuket City Police’s Maj Rittichai Chumchuy arrested the three men who were found to be in possession ya ba (methamphetamine) and ya ice (crystal methamphetamine). One of the men also had a handgun and ammunition.

The arrests were made as follow:

Prasitporn Udomsilp, 31, with 182.65g of ya ice, 40 ya ba pills as well as other illegal items. He is to be charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Kednarong Katekaew, 33, with 331.36g of ya ice and other illegal items. He is to be charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Aakkayut Saetanwith, 31, who was found in possession of 50.80g of ya ice, 15 ya ba pills, a revolver and 68 bullets. He be charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a weapon in a public place without a permit.