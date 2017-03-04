Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Three arrested on drugs and weapons charges by Phuket anti-narcotics police

PHUKET: Three men were arrested by Phuket City Police yesterday for possession of illicit drugs as well as unlicensed guns and ammunition.

crime, drugs,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 4 March 2017, 03:51PM

The anti-narcotics police led by Phuket City Police’s Maj Rittichai Chumchuy arrested the three men who were found to be in possession ya ba (methamphetamine) and ya ice (crystal methamphetamine). One of the men also had a handgun and ammunition.

The arrests were made as follow:

Prasitporn Udomsilp, 31, with 182.65g of ya ice, 40 ya ba pills as well as other illegal items. He is to be charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Kednarong Katekaew, 33, with 331.36g of ya ice and other illegal items. He is to be charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Aakkayut Saetanwith, 31, who was found in possession of 50.80g of ya ice, 15 ya ba pills, a revolver and 68 bullets. He be charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a weapon in a public place without a permit.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket flushed with success at regional awards for best public toilets

Strange, they're so concerned with public health yet do nothing about the real problem, dangerous driving which kills hundreds every year in Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Court expedites trial date for Aussie tourist Keating

Kurt: Where does it state that he was broken mentally to confess? Where you there, did you personally witness it or is this just another figment of yo...(Read More)

Phuket flushed with success at regional awards for best public toilets

They didn't mention the condition of all the toilets facilities located on the public beaches. Oh wait. There aren't any! If you gotta go, tro...(Read More)

Sun loungers to return to all Phuket beaches

the money collected by the tessabaan for the lease to the chair renters should go directly into a fund to purchase a beach cleaning tractor and also p...(Read More)

Phuket residents left alarmed by dog stabbing incident

in reply to CaptainJack69...yes, stabbing the animal is not the solution, it is cruel and illegal. on the other hand many people in thailand are obliv...(Read More)

Phuket residents left alarmed by dog stabbing incident

I was bitten by a stray dog in phuket town years ago. need it stiches and injektions at mission hospital, had to pay the bill. i did get hold of the d...(Read More)

Malaysian man, 37, found dead in Phuket hotel room

and the police mei try to contact his "wife"???...(Read More)

Phuket villagers accidentally torch ‘lucky’ 100-year-old banyan tree

a wile ago i was ask by a neighbour to make him a new mini ladder for his mini ghosthouse, the old was worn down by the weather or the little bugger. ...(Read More)

Slowly, Phuket beaches see return of sun loungers

Eliminate the 10% zones. Make the beaches tourist friendly again....(Read More)

Phuket residents left alarmed by dog stabbing incident

Maybe the dog bit someone or tried to bite someone. It doesn't justify what happened but most Thais don't lock up their dogs and there are man...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.