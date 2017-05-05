PHUKET: Police arrested three Thai men on Tuesday (May 2) after they were found to be in possession of a variety of drugs.

Friday 5 May 2017, 09:54AM

The three were arrested after a string of tip-offs. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

Maj Ritthichai Chumchuay together with a team of officers from Phuket Provincial Police Station first apprehended 33-year-old Natthaphong Bamrungkhwang, from Ranong, at 4pm in Kathu when he was found in possession of 5.5 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 80.57g solid and 32.51g dried of marijuana.

Natthaphong confessed that all items belonged to him, and told police his supplier was Piyaphong Hormchauy, 29, from Phuket.

By 6:30pm that day, Piyaphong was in custody after being found in possession of 13 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

By midnight Tuesday, after another tip-off police arrested Jakkaphong Pimsala, 27, from Trang, in Patong when he was found in possession of 10 ya bah pills and 2.78g of marijuana.

According to the police report, all three suspects confessed to their individual drugs-possession charges.