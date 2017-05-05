Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Three arrested for possession of meth, marijuana

PHUKET: Police arrested three Thai men on Tuesday (May 2) after they were found to be in possession of a variety of drugs.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 5 May 2017, 09:54AM

The three were arrested after a string of tip-offs. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police
The three were arrested after a string of tip-offs. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

Maj Ritthichai Chumchuay together with a team of officers from Phuket Provincial Police Station first apprehended 33-year-old Natthaphong Bamrungkhwang, from Ranong, at 4pm in Kathu when he was found in possession of 5.5 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 80.57g solid and 32.51g dried of marijuana.

Natthaphong confessed that all items belonged to him, and told police his supplier was Piyaphong Hormchauy, 29, from Phuket.

By 6:30pm that day, Piyaphong was in custody after being found in possession of 13 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

C and C Marine

By midnight Tuesday, after another tip-off police arrested Jakkaphong Pimsala, 27, from Trang, in Patong when he was found in possession of 10 ya bah pills and 2.78g of marijuana.

According to the police report, all three suspects confessed to their individual drugs-possession charges.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 05 May 2017 - 11:42:15

Just a thought:
In countries and States ( a number of them in usa) where they legalized marijuana it does show a significant lowering drugs crime scene.
Lesser crime, also because marijuana became much cheaper, meaning drugs syndicates lost interest in that line of business.
It also could bring back the number of prisoners in Thailand inhumane overpopulated prisons.
Putting young people for years in such prisons where they have to sleep 'spoon wise' due to lack of space make not they come out from there as better citizens.
Put them in educational work camps, let them partly work, partly follow education programs.
Do this with a point system.
And release them, with a diploma, when they reach their points target.
Make them proud of themselves and self respected.
It works in Singapore.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Three arrested for possession of meth, marijuana

Just a thought: In countries and States ( a number of them in usa) where they legalized marijuana it does show a significant lowering drugs crime sce...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

Eagle & Ematt; About time you two get a room together and whisper sweet nothings! I don't live in Thailand, I visit on holidays and anyone ...(Read More)

Four injured in Phuket when out-of-control car collides with motorbike, pickup

Amazing how high speed can transform vehicles in pieces of art. Set up a Traffic accident museum, display all these high speed things. Show there...(Read More)

Cop truck allegedly sends prostitutes to police clients

We are watching proof that police are above the law, that they break it whenever they damn well please, and are sheltered by the upper echelons, that ...(Read More)

Phuket drug dealers escape from vehicle transferring them to court

BenPendejo: The Redbull heir boy search is no search. Thailand Interpol just issued a Blue notice, that is a notice to get informed only were the boy...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

Pauly if you see Thailand as being "uncivilised" (wow... the condescension is breathtaking), why in the world would you choose to live here?...(Read More)

Court rejects six sex ring warrant bids

The provincial court in Mae Hong Son denied a request seeking warrants for the arrest of six state officials" The court system is corrupt to t...(Read More)

Phuket drug dealers escape from vehicle transferring them to court

Wow... the meth/yaabaa business must be quite successful for these young criminals...or maybe it was someone else on the inside (ahem, ahem) that made...(Read More)

Court rejects six sex ring warrant bids

Another episode of the Thai criminal justice system stinking to high heaven. Get ready for a display of corruption on the world stage, and Thai offic...(Read More)

Phuket residents hit the muddy coop for pig-catching contest

Look out, Eagle's been telling porky pies again......(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.