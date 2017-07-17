PHUKET: Strong winds and gusts along with repairs and ongoing difficulties prevailed in the third and final day of the Multihull Solutions Regatta yesterday (July 16) and although most racers were content to settle for one race and the toil of the gruelling 20 knots of wind, several members of Multihull Racing and the three in Multihull Cruising opted in for a second race.

Monday 17 July 2017, 10:17AM

Henry Kaye’s ‘Thor’ flies a hull on their way to overall victory in the Racing Multihull Class at the Multihull Solutions Regatta 2017. Photo: PYC Official Photographer Scott Murray / SEA Yachting

And so the Cats were on the hunt for victory, and some obtained their prey.

Race one in the Racing Multihull class yesterday saw Henry Kaye’s Thor lead the pack and eventually secured overall victory in the class, while Asia Catamarans Hurricane’s with Alan Carwardine and crew claimed second place overall and Peter Wood’s Top Cat, third.

Although after the first race in the class most racers were willing to “pounce” home and enjoy some beverages and leisure time, three boats in Multihull Racing responded to the call by Principal Race Officer Simon James for a second race to vie for lower podiums places.

Despite a cat fight with Java tearing her jib and performing impressively on the downward legs of spinnaker runs in the two-leg course, Top Cat took up the challenge and placed third, with Java and Phantom V finishing fourth and fifth overall, respectively.

Five races for the Fireflys saw John Newnhams’s Twin Sharks finish on top with Voodoo skippered by Ian Coulson and Mil Grace (aka “The Frog”) placing second and third, respectively.

Five races were also enough for the Corsair Pulse 600 class. Although Andrew DeBruin’s Multihull Solutions H30 took top spot in yesterday’s Race 5, it wasn’t enough to overtake Paul Baker and John Priestly’s Pulse Yellow to win the class in the regatta.

Cruising Multihull class enjoyed the strong winds, by all appearances. Eager to compete with the conditions, the class competed in five races throughout the regatta.

In the first race yesterday, Robert Hossack’s Rapter placed first, with Rick Fielding’s Mojo second and Mike Spurle’s Proud Cat third.

The second race yesterday saw Mojo first, Rapter second and Proud Cat third, with the three topping the podium overall in the class in that order.

“Regattas are rough and tough with preparations on boats being costly and time consuming. Often it is the windiest regattas that bring the most smiles to the faces despite damages incurred. Congratulations and thanks to all 21 the boats and people who have contributed to the sailing efforts – for being here,” regatta organisers noted in their final race report.

“Others who have made this long-running regatta a success are the sponsors. Multihull Solutions has been the title sponsor for many years now having steered the event into the most prominent multihull regatta in Southeast Asia.”

Thanks also went to Race Day Sponsors East Marine, Octopus Electrical Service and Sail Escapes along with Supporting Sponsors Corsair Marine International, Java Yachting and Sovereign BBQs & Grills. Media Supporters thanked were Australian Multihull World and SEA Yachting.

“Last but not least are the people running the courses along with the mornings and evening’s happenings – PRO Simon James and the volunteers on the committee boat, start and pin boats plus Kim and Pia and crew running the restaurant at Phuket Yacht Club,” the report added.

For the full regatta results, click here.