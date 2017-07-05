Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Naka Island resort welcomes new Executive Chef Jonathan David Bruell

The Naka Island, Phuket - A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan David Bruell as new Executive Chef.

Thursday 6 July 2017, 10:00AM

The Naka Island, Phuket’s new Executive Chef Jonathan David Bruell.
The Naka Island, Phuket’s new Executive Chef Jonathan David Bruell.

Mr Bruell brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience from his 35 years in the industry and will lend his culinary expertise to help ensure that every stay at The Naka Island, Phuket is an enriching and authentic experience of the senses.

“My philosophy on food is to use fresh, local ingredients to create a clean taste; from the pan to the plate with flavor, texture and simplicity” says Bruell.

“A perfect combination of Phuket produce with the authentic Thai cuisine, creating a culinary experience specific to The Naka Island, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket is my mission to implement”

Bruell started his career in London in 1980 at The Berkeley, Knightsbridge Hotel and continued his journey in 5 stars hotels in several countries, from Egypt to South Korea, Bahrain, Vietnam, and Australia at the well know Sebel Town House and Observatory Hotel by Orient Express Group.

He later moved here to Thailand as the Chef De Cuisine of Bodega Restaurant, Phuket, before ultimately accepting his post at the Naka Island, Phuket- A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa.

He has been recognized by driving the team at Bodega Restaurant, Phuket to receive “Best restaurant by Tatler Magazine Thailand 2017”.

For more information, please visit: www.luxurycollection.com/nakaisland

 

 
