MOUNTAIN BIKING: A new mountain bike race through the Khao Phra Thaeo nature reserve which will highlighting ecological tourist destinations comes to the island on September 3 following the highly-popular King of the Mountain Trail Run on the same day.

Friday 14 July 2017, 09:31AM

The Thanyapura Mountain Bike Classic features a route through Northern Phuket’s 23sq kilometre rainforest. Photo: Rino Peroni/Flickr

Bikers can test their endurance in four distances: the 4-kilometre fun race, the 9km and 18km (two laps of the 9km course) or the 27km (three laps of the 9km course).

Khao Phra Thaeo nature reserve has attained royal status, making it more protected than Thai national parks. The wildlife and forest reserve is a conservation space for Phuket’s wild animals and vegetation. Bikers will pass through roads surrounded by towering evergreen trees and rugged terrains.

David Escolar Ballesteros, pro-mountain biker and Thanyapura’s Swimming and Triathlon Coach, said, “The course is designed to include a little bit of everything – flat sections, uphill climbs, downhill descents, normal roads, and technical sections.

“I recommend beginners start with the 9km while intermediate and advanced cyclists can race either the 18km or 27km distance.

“However, what I can guarantee is that the course will be challenging for everyone,” he said.

The “fun” mountain bike competition begins at Gate 3, in front of Thanyapura at 11am with the other distances following shortly after.

The first male and female overall winners will receive a B3,000 cash prize and trophies. The top three finishers in the 9km, 18km and 27km categories are awarded trophies.

The minimum age to participate is 10-14 years for the 4km fun race, 15+ for the 9km and 18+ for other distances. The race is limited to 100 participants.

Race registration fees are as follows: B450 for the 4km and 9km races, B550 for the 18km and B650 for the 27km (with B100 discount for registrations before 1 August 2017). Participants who sign up for both King of the Mountain Trail Run and the Thanyapura Mountain Bike Classic will also receive a B100 discount.

To sign up, please register at thanyapura.com/events, visit Club Services at Thanyapura by 27 August 2017 or on race day (subject to availability).