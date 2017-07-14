Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thanyapura launches Mountain Bike Classic 2017

MOUNTAIN BIKING: A new mountain bike race through the Khao Phra Thaeo nature reserve which will highlighting ecological tourist destinations comes to the island on September 3 following the highly-popular King of the Mountain Trail Run on the same day.

health, transport, land,

The Phuket News

Friday 14 July 2017, 09:31AM

The Thanyapura Mountain Bike Classic features a route through Northern Phuket’s 23sq kilometre rainforest. Photo: Rino Peroni/Flickr
The Thanyapura Mountain Bike Classic features a route through Northern Phuket’s 23sq kilometre rainforest. Photo: Rino Peroni/Flickr

The Thanyapura Mountain Bike Classic features a route through Northern Phuket’s 23sq kilometre rainforest.

Bikers can test their endurance in four distances: the 4-kilometre fun race, the 9km and 18km (two laps of the 9km course) or the 27km (three laps of the 9km course).

Khao Phra Thaeo nature reserve has attained royal status, making it more protected than Thai national parks. The wildlife and forest reserve is a conservation space for Phuket’s wild animals and vegetation. Bikers will pass through roads surrounded by towering evergreen trees and rugged terrains.

David Escolar Ballesteros, pro-mountain biker and Thanyapura’s Swimming and Triathlon Coach, said, “The course is designed to include a little bit of everything – flat sections, uphill climbs, downhill descents, normal roads, and technical sections.

I recommend beginners start with the 9km while intermediate and advanced cyclists can race either the 18km or 27km distance.

However, what I can guarantee is that the course will be challenging for everyone,” he said.

C and C Marine

The “fun” mountain bike competition begins at Gate 3, in front of Thanyapura at 11am with the other distances following shortly after.

The first male and female overall winners will receive a B3,000 cash prize and trophies. The top three finishers in the 9km, 18km and 27km categories are awarded trophies.

The minimum age to participate is 10-14 years for the 4km fun race, 15+ for the 9km and 18+ for other distances. The race is limited to 100 participants.

Race registration fees are as follows: B450 for the 4km and 9km races, B550 for the 18km and B650 for the 27km (with B100 discount for registrations before 1 August 2017). Participants who sign up for both King of the Mountain Trail Run and the Thanyapura Mountain Bike Classic will also receive a B100 discount.

To sign up, please register at thanyapura.com/events, visit Club Services at Thanyapura by 27 August 2017 or on race day (subject to availability).  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s Chalong Underpass flamed for slow construction

All it needed was drivers to be taught how to use a roundabout, how to give way and learn some courtesy when driving and there would have been no need...(Read More)

Australian man, 70, dies after Phuket parasail accident

Pauly44,judging someone by his appearance?So in your small world that would make tattoed or long haired people suspicious.Oh,i forgot,as you mentioned...(Read More)

Relatives find blood-stained mattress in slain Phuket woman Lek’s room

This just askes a massive question on the ability and results of 1,000s of other " investigations" if things like this are missed twice. The...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators charged with recklessness causing death

Relax everyone. I read somewhere a safety campaign would be kicking off soon. Oops, that was Patong....(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators charged with recklessness causing death

The forensic police will solve this in no time at all. If they can find Kata beach that is ?...(Read More)

Relatives find blood-stained mattress in slain Phuket woman Lek’s room

"The room had reportedly already been searched by forensic police twice before."This is a disgrace, how could this happen. Stevie Wonder cou...(Read More)

Australian man, 70, dies after Phuket parasail accident

Agree with some of your post benny99 but the buck stops with the operator, I've been involved with Thailand long enough to be able to read between...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

Jor 12 incase you hadn't noticed majority of accidents are due to driver negligence, signage has never been part of the equation, go back to watch...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.