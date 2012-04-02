Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Thailand's Most romantic holiday isle

Couples looking to marry on the picturesque Thai island of Koh Samui need look no further than the stunning new InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam Resort, which has thrown open its doors and is ready to welcome happy couples in the auspicious year of the Dragon.

Monday 2 April 2012, 12:45PM

The 22-acre resort has recently opened following a 10-month multi-million dollar renovation and specialises in celebrations of every size and shape from elaborate Thai gatherings to private tête-à-têtes for two, with a personal wedding planner for every couple.

Well versed in going the extra mile to make every wedding magical and memorable, special touches available at the InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam Resort include baby elephant escorts, Thai instrumental bands and dancers, traditional hot-air lanterns and fireworks to set the sky alight.

The resort has also teamed up with some of the region’s best known consultants to offer the bride and groom a range of beautiful flower arrangements and decorations, professional photographers, diverse entertainment options and of course, first-class dining and delectable wedding cakes from its own team of talented chefs who will design a menu to suit the occasion from open bar deals to gala dinners and cocktail receptions.

Options for the ceremony itself include the resort’s own 150-metre private pier for a romantic over-water ceremony and party beachside; soirees in a luxury Beachfront Villa with adjacent sprawling lawn; or at the resort’s signature Air bar with 360-degree views over the Gulf of Thailand in a relaxed alfresco lounge setting.

Most famous for its stunning sunset views across the famous Five Islands, InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam Resort is the epitome of romance and has been named in the New York Times number one best seller book ‘1,000 Places to See Before you Die.

Its 79 guest residences can be hired in their entirety, or as a small cluster of accommodations with a range of tailored and off-the-peg wedding packages available priced from B78,000++.

And for happy couples looking to extend their stay, or honeymooners looking for a romantic break, Romance Rekindled at the InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam Resort is priced from B12,900++ per night for a minimum 3-night stay, until July 15, 2012.

It includes accommodation in one of the resort’s Ocean View Suites or 12 Standalone Beachfront pool villas with own private garden, sundeck and pool; daily breakfast; round trip airport transfers; a complimentary bottle of premium champagne upon arrival, a 90-minute spa treatment for two and a set 3-course dinner at the resort’s beachfront signature restaurant, Flames.

All wedding enquiries should be directed to: reservations@ickohsamui.com, telephone +66 (0) 7742 9100 or visit samui.intercontinental.com for more information.



 

 
