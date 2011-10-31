Thailand thrives on adversity

SAMUI: Although the Thailand tourism market has re­cently took some negative press for the now disbanded ‘Red Shirt’ saga in Bangkok, the Kingdom is fighting back in the only way it knows how – carrying on as normal and con­solidating the country as one of the world’s fa­vourite holiday destinations.

Monday 31 October 2011, 02:48PM

This is not the first time that Thailand has bat­tled in the face of adversity. Although the recent troubles have spilled over dramatically into the mainstream media, with stockpiles of character and resolve, Thailand is still striving to ensure your holiday will be as memorable as ever. Hotel cancellations being down have been inevitable but not catastrophic, and the good news that Phuket arrival figures for April 2010 have dra­matically increased by 41.4% against April 2009 is a reason to celebrate. It seems Thailand is once again the place to be with holidaymakers return­ing to the country to enjoy the exotic environ­ment and smiling faces.

The nation manages to precariously balance the beachside getaway destination mantra with solid infrastructure and development that allows you to enjoy the western pleasures you’ve become accustomed to but also bask in the warm glow of a tropical country hover­ing above the equator. This is what gives Thailand a distinct advantage over neigh­bouring and rival holiday destinations such as Vietnam and Indonesia. Thailand is de­veloped and offers great shopping centres such as Central Festival, Tesco Lotus and Villa Market, which are on par with those in the western world. For every shopping centre, the country also has an idyllic un­tapped beach, which ensures you receive the best of both worlds.

Tour company owner, Chalermporn Plaenak, said, “There are not many holiday destinations in the world that offer the same diversity that Thailand provides its guests and visitors. Many people use des­tinations such as Phuket, Samui and Hua Hin as a hub to explore and dive around the outlaying islands the country is famous for. Whether it’s beaches, nightlife, natural scenery, diving, shopping or the property market, Thailand has showed vast growth and development during the past decade, this is why we find it easy to put minor dis­turbances behind us so easily.”

Although we are now within the clutches of the low season monsoon months, with the improved arrival figures up so dramati­cally, it appears that Thailand is once again on the up and up. Having a wide variety of local facilities and amenities at your finger­tips is why you will choose Thailand over its competitors time and time again. The Land of Smiles is smiling once again!