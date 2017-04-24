PHUKET: A Thai labourer from Surin Province was found hanged at a workers camp near Phuket’s Mining Museum this morning (April 24).

Monday 24 April 2017, 03:41PM

Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find Jamroen Jamniyom, 29, from Surin Province, hanged by the neck in his worker's shack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Wichot Meephop of the Kathu Police was informed of the death at 9:45am.

He arrived with fellow officers and Kusoldharm rescue workers to find Jamroen Jamniyom, 29, hanged by the neck from a crossbeam at his workers shack.

Empty bottles of beer were found nearby.

“We believe Mr Jamroen, a worker staying at the camp, died at least six hours before his body was found,” Capt Wichot said.

“There were no marks on his body indicating that he was involved in any sort of a fight and no signs of a struggle in his room,” he added.

“His colleagues told us that Mr Jamroen was stressed from personal problems, but nobody could tell us in detail exactly what problems he was facing,” Capt Wichot added.

Mr Jamroen’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, Capt Wichot confirmed.

Police are continuing their investigation into Mr Jamroen’s death.

“We have not yet deemed this case as suicide. We are still investigating the circumstances involving his death,” Capt Wichot said.