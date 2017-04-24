Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thai worker found hanged at Phuket worker’s camp

PHUKET: A Thai labourer from Surin Province was found hanged at a workers camp near Phuket’s Mining Museum this morning (April 24).

death, suicide, crime, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 24 April 2017, 03:41PM

Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find Jamroen Jamniyom, 29, from Surin Province, hanged by the neck in his worker's shack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find Jamroen Jamniyom, 29, from Surin Province, hanged by the neck in his worker's shack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Wichot Meephop of the Kathu Police was informed of the death at 9:45am.

He arrived with fellow officers and Kusoldharm rescue workers to find Jamroen Jamniyom, 29, hanged by the neck from a crossbeam at his workers shack.

Empty bottles of beer were found nearby.

“We believe Mr Jamroen, a worker staying at the camp, died at least six hours before his body was found,” Capt Wichot said.

“There were no marks on his body indicating that he was involved in any sort of a fight and no signs of a struggle in his room,” he added.

BIS

“His colleagues told us that Mr Jamroen was stressed from personal problems, but nobody could tell us in detail exactly what problems he was facing,” Capt Wichot added.

Mr Jamroen’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, Capt Wichot confirmed.

Police are continuing their investigation into Mr Jamroen’s death.

“We have not yet deemed this case as suicide. We are still investigating the circumstances involving his death,” Capt Wichot said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket late-trading crackdown on Patong bars, nightclubs continues

I guess its the farrag owned bars that are targeted. As I know Thai owned bars in Soi Gonzo are staying open till 4 am or later. They do not start to ...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do current traffic penalties work?

Fines applied in the hundreds of Baht will have zero effect. And anyway, the way in which fines are applied is, like the policing of the laws themselv...(Read More)

Beach cleanup off Phuket nets 133kg of rubbish

I love this line..."Boat operators should instruct their customers not to dispose of their rubbish in the sea". Silly Thai...doesn't kn...(Read More)

Two Thai men arrested in Phuket for drug possession

All it needs to do for the RTP is offering Kurt a job as consultant.Everything he says sounds so easy.Just search every car coming to Phuket(who cares...(Read More)

Beach cleanup off Phuket nets 133kg of rubbish

Mhh, Many thanks, appreciation and respect for the 35 volunteers. No respect for the director of DMCR, who comes not further than useless bla bla.......(Read More)

World overdue for ‘shake-up’

Jor12, i don't read the metro so if i was wrong i apologise. I care and I think leaving is the best option, all the other countries will still wa...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tourist dies during island day trip

Why was no Snorkel guides in the water with them. Why was it only noticed by another customer that one of the group was not moving. If they have life ...(Read More)

City Hall on back foot in clean-up drive

A case of jumping in feet first yet again just like the proposed ban on pickups carrying passengers at the rear...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do current traffic penalties work?

Of course penalties are ridiculously low and provide minimal disincentive to keep reckless fools from being reckless fools. But, as most people will a...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do current traffic penalties work?

Option 3 is needed but has to be enforce far better too....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.