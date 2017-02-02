PHUKET: A 29-year-old Thai woman died in the early hours of this morning after crashing her motorbike into an electricity pylon on Soi Towdang Uthit Rd in Rawai.

Thursday 2 February 2017, 12:14PM

Rescue worker attend to the woman at the scene of the accident. Photo: Chalong Police

Lt Col Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police was informed of an accident at 3:04am today (Feb 2) where it was reported that a Thai woman had crashed her motorbike into an electricity pylon on Soi Towdang Uthit Rd in Rawai.

“We were told that the woman, Jiraporn Prakotr, 29, from Roi Et, was heading towards her home in Soi Towdang Uthit Rd when she lost control of her bike and crashed into the pylon,” Lt Col Sakkarin told The Phuket News.

“She had sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, and when the rescue team arrived she was not breathing. The team performed CPR before taking her to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

“Near her body was a red Yamaha motorbike, and we can confirm she was wearing a helmet,” Lt Col Sakkarin said.

“At 3:20am we received information that Ms Jiraporn had because of her injuries.

“Her relatives has been notified,” Lt Col Sakkarin added.